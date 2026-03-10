TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP BY VALERIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ERIN SOLANO TO PARTNER

DURHAM, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group by Valeris (Triangle), a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, has announced the appointment of Erin Solano to Partner.

Solano is a seasoned life sciences executive who possesses strong analytical and communication skills responsible for driving meaningful commercial success for her clients. She possesses diverse experience in strategic consulting for large pharma companies, early stage/start-up biotechnology companies, and medical supply and device manufacturers. She has a proven track record in US, global, and affiliate market access strategy, pricing strategy, business development and due diligence, competitive intelligence, commercial strategy, and market research and analysis. Her clients have ranged from startups launching their first brand to large players with well-established portfolios. Erin's experience includes the US as well as major and minor markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, and she has supported cross-functional stakeholders from the local level to the global stage. She has launched products in diverse therapy areas including vaccines, rare disease, respiratory, oncology, cell and gene therapy, cardiovascular, metabolic, and immunology, with further expertise in issues around biosimilars, value-based contracting, and a changing healthcare landscape. Prior to joining Triangle, Solano served as Managing Director for Syneos Health Consulting.

Solano holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Yale University.

"We are thrilled to have a proven leader like Erin join our team," said Megan Thomas, General Manager of Triangle. "Her vast experience in life sciences consulting will help Triangle meet our short- and long-term goals. We look forward to the role Erin will play in accelerating further growth of the company."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group by Valeris, please visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, and cell and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About Valeris:

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris products commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences partners and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Valeris

[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris