VALERIS TAPS INDUSTRY VETERAN SCOTT FILOSI TO LEAD COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain, today announced a strategic move that further strengthens the company's senior leadership team. Valeris is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Filosi to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In his new role, Filosi will be responsible for leading Valeris's commercial organization, with a focus on accelerating growth, strengthening execution, and expanding partner relationships. He will play a central role in shaping how Valeris delivers value to partners through its integrated service model.

Filosi possesses nearly three decades of commercial leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry. His expertise spans market access, pricing, trade, distribution, patient services, and commercial strategy. Throughout his career, he has led organizations through periods of transformation, built high-performing teams, and developed commercial strategies that strengthen market position, improve execution, and support long-term growth.

Most recently, he served as Head of US and Global Market Access, Pricing & Trade at Verona Pharma, where he led payer, access, pricing, and distribution strategy. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of both Luzsana Bio and Mirror Bio, where he helped advance clinical programs, raise capital, and guide organizations through critical stages of growth. In addition, he has held advisory and board roles, helping emerging organizations refine strategy, strengthen leadership teams, and prepare for their next stage of development.

Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Merck KGaA, including US Chief Commercial Officer and Global SVP of Market Access & Pricing, where he contributed to multiple successful launches and supported the growth of key brands. He also held leadership positions at UCB Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Johnson & Johnson.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Scott to our team," said Robert Truckenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Valeris. "Valeris was purpose-built to bring together market access, payer intelligence, and patient support to deliver confident commercialization in a rapidly evolving landscape, with a focus on removing barriers that too often stand between patients and the care they need. Scott's leadership will sharpen our execution, accelerate innovation, and strengthen how we deliver measurable outcomes for our partners and the patients we support."

Scott holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Fitchburg State University and has completed executive leadership programs at Stanford University and INSEAD.

About Valeris:

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Valeris

[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris