Trianz Announced Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Americas 'Impact' Category

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452308/PRNE_TrianzUpdated_Logo.jpg )



This year's awards honored industry leaders across various categories to highlight the innovative approaches and behaviors that drive success, given the evolving nature of technology and business today. Nominations were grouped under the Collaboration, Excellence, Imagination, Impact, Leadership, Transformation, Woman in Technology, and ISG Special Award categories. The winners were recognized at a gala dinner event held by ISG at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center, Plano, Texas (US).

Trianz' nomination for the 'Impact' category focused on a large engagement for a Fortune 500 client and emphasized on the relationship with the client that yielded success outcomes. The nomination also spotlighted how Trianz' business theme, 'Digital Evolution Simplified,' is a reflection of the firm's commitment to enable business and technology leaders drive transformations in their organizations to achieve the desired impact.

Speaking on receiving the honor, Sri Manchala, CEO and President of Trianz, said, "Delivering measurable impact to our clients across all business and technology transformation engagements is one of our founding principles, and being conferred with the ISG Paragon Award in the Impact category is indeed a matter of pride for us."

"We are delighted and honored to win this year's ISG Paragon Awards in the Impact category. Securing this prestigious title is a reflection of our consistent focus on client success and helping simplify the daunting task of their digital evolutions. We thank the jury and organizers for this recognition," Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President - Marketing at Trianz, said in a statement.

A second nomination submission from Trianz in the 'Excellence' category was a finalist for outstanding delivery. Trianz was also recently recognized as one of 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2018' by Forbes Magazine and Statista.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory, managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.



Trianz Media Team

Media.Contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800



SOURCE Trianz