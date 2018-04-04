Tribute Portfolio Announces Opening of Hotel Zachary

CHICAGO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott International, Inc., together with Hickory Street Capital, a real estate development company owned by the Ricketts family, is thrilled to announce the opening of Hotel Zachary (3630 N Clark Street) in the heart of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. With 173 guest rooms, welcoming public spaces and an assortment of Chicago-based culinary offerings, the hotel is located directly across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field and delivers a genuine Chicago neighborhood experience, whether you are a baseball fan, curious traveler or local-in-the know.

Hotel Zachary is located directly across the street from Wrigley Field and delivers a genuine Chicago neighborhood experience.

"We are proud to bring Hotel Zachary to the Lakeview neighborhood," said Tom Ricketts, chairman of Hickory Street Capital. "We started this project more than two years ago as part of our commitment to enhance the community and look forward to welcoming guests from distances both near and far to explore all that this neighborhood has to offer year-round."

Hotel Zachary, inspired by world-renowned Wrigley Field architect and Chicagoan, Zachary Taylor Davis, pays homage to its namesake through an effortlessly stylish blend of classic and modern design that creates a timeless aesthetic. To bring this vision to life, Hickory Street Capital tapped Studio K Creative to design the public spaces, including the formal entryway and expansive second floor lobby that features reception, The Bar at Hotel Zachary and Alma Room. Throughout these spaces, visitors will find furnishings, finishes, artwork and amenities born right from Chicago's architectural DNA, making each area feel like a curated home. A main focal wall features Davis' original sketch of Wrigley Field, while the rest of the space is completed with found pieces, custom artwork, family photos, and Davis' original blueprints and sketches.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Zachary into the Tribute Portfolio family," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Tribute Portfolio. "Our guests crave the real deal when they are traveling, from the people they meet to the design and ambiance that surround them. With its energetic vibe and dynamic social spaces, Hotel Zachary will not disappoint as the way to experience Chicago like a local."

Food and beverage concepts within the hotel include The Bar at Hotel Zachary and Alma Room, both located on the second floor. Communal tables and vibrant outdoor patios create a gathering place for travelers and locals to unplug, unwind and connect with one another. The Bar at Hotel Zachary acts as the central hub, offering globally-inspired casual fare from sandwiches and salads to appetizers and shared plates, as well as classic cocktails and an extensive wine program. The Alma Room, named in honor of Davis' wife Alma Conant Davis, is an intimate and stylish space open for breakfast daily, and perfect for small private parties and special gatherings. The space features an obscured hand-written love letter printed on canvas and punctuated by the hot pink neon words, "Love Alma."

"From inception, we set out to honor the hotel's namesake, Zachary Taylor Davis, who defined this neighborhood more than a century ago," said Eric Nordness, Senior Vice President of Hickory Street Capital. "We worked closely with Davis' family throughout the entire development process to ensure his legacy was celebrated. Visitors will find curated and memorable experiences in the hotel's innovative design, unique amenities and abundant culinary offerings when they visit this spring."

Hotel Zachary offers guests an inviting and authentic "home base" with 173 guest rooms, including 20 suites, designed by Stantec Architecture. A warm color palette of rich blue accents provide a backdrop for an eclectic mix of furnishings. From an ivy-green headboard, pinstripe carpet and a custom paneled armoire to a traditional leather wing chair and a carefully curated art program, the room design captures Davis' progressive spirit with clever nods to baseball and the surrounding neighborhood.

Room types include king and queen-queen, all spacious in layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a variety of suites. The Wrigley Suites feature a gentleman's chest and bar set up with a private balcony, and the signature Marquee Suites have a residential layout with a separate lounge and dining room that offer panoramic views of the Wrigley Field Marquee and Chicago skyline. Guest amenities include Ivy Urban Apothecary bath products, made exclusively by LATHER, in Carrera marble bathrooms, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and a fitness center.

Hotel Zachary is also home to highly anticipated restaurant concepts opening in early April. Mordecai, a bi-level cocktail bar and restaurant from Folkart Restaurant Management, is directly accessed from the hotel lobby. Guests can enjoy limited-edition pours, classic drinks, and American-inspired bar fare from Executive Chef Jared Wentworth. On the hotel's ground floor West Town Bakery and Tap, from Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, offers spiked milkshakes, creative bakery cocktails, beer on draft, cakeballs, doughnuts and coffee. Just outside the hotel doors, additional dining options include Big Star, Smoke Daddy and Dutch & Doc's, making Hotel Zachary a world-class restaurant destination.

The hotel is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, and a member of the Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott International, Inc., which gives guests access to exceptional independent hotels around the world with inspired style and superior service, and all the rewards of Starwood Preferred Guest® Program. For more information about Hotel Zachary or to make a reservation, please visit www.hotelzachary.com. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @HotelZachary.

Photograph (credit: David Burk):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ffj5bd11tfxxdsa/AABUtiNWtRSsKC0vZgO1ui3pa?dl=0

ABOUT HICKORY STREET CAPITAL

Hickory Street Capital (HSC) is a real estate development company owned by the Ricketts family. Since its inception, the company has helped to fulfill the family's three-prong promise to the city of Chicago and improve their beloved Lakeview neighborhood. HSC has built a mixed-used lifestyle development adjacent to Wrigley Field featuring two main buildings and a community-oriented open-air plaza. The first building, which opened in spring 2017, includes the Park at Wrigley development, a 30,000-square-foot open-air plaza and adjacent six-floor office building, home of the Chicago Cubs front office, various mixed-use retail tenants and the American Airlines Conference Center. The project will be completed this spring with the opening of the second building featuring Hotel Zachary, a variety of restaurant and retail partners, and a below grade parking structure. For more information, please visit www.hickorystreetcapital.com.

ABOUT PIVOT HOTELS & RESORTS

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts, operates with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, inspired marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot Hotels & Resorts caters to today's experience-seeking, adventure-minded traveler through inspiring design, thoughtful service, and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its hotels and resorts. Pivot Hotels & Resorts operates 12 hotels and resorts across the US with more in development. More information may be found at www.pivothotels.com.

ABOUT TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO

Launched in 2015, Tribute Portfolio is Marriott International's newest collection brand, offering exceptional independent hotels around the globe. With a focus on selecting hotels with captivating design and vibrant social scenes, Tribute Portfolio aims to attract travelers looking for fresh travel experiences that reflect their own individuality. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California, to urban locales such as Apollo Hotel in Amsterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel offers experiences filled with details and elements worth sharing. Tribute Portfolio is proud to offer access to Marriott International's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes Ritz Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link their Starwood Preferred Guest® accounts at members.marriot.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information on Tribute Portfolio, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tribute-portfolio-announces-opening-of-hotel-zachary-300624106.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.