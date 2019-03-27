Tribute Portfolio Debuts In Fort Lauderdale With Opening Of The Dalmar

BETHESDA, Md., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International's newest collection brand known to bring together characterful hotels with vibrant social scenes, today announced the opening of The Dalmar. Conceptualized by the DoveHill team, the 25-story hotel features 209 guestrooms including 33 suites designed by DesignAgency, with inspiration stemming from the vibrant personality of South Florida, blended with a distinctive mid-century vibe.

The Dalmar Lobby Bar

The Dalmar offers guests a relaxed and tropical environment with public areas that express a fresh and playful character through their layering of textures and finishes, vibrant jewel tone colors and dynamic contemporary art. Capitalizing on the natural beauty of Fort Lauderdale, the hotel's indoor-outdoor design offers visitors an authentic downtown experience with ocean views.

"We are thrilled to debut a Tribute Portfolio hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, a city driven by a creative energy that lends inspiration at every corner," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Tribute Portfolio. "We believe in seizing the moment to experience something new, to grow and expand, and we are excited to connect the community with our indie-spirited design, sincere service and vibrant social scene."

Upon arrival on the sixth-floor, visitors are treated to a wrap-around lushly landscaped sky deck with ocean and downtown views. The Lobby Lounge and Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere with live music on weekends and a specialty cocktail menu. The centerpiece of the action, the Lobby Bar mixes an array of tropical style references including terrazzo floors, comfortable lounge seating options, and a luminous pink onyx bar with a custom-designed stained-glass mural.

"The type of experience offered at The Dalmar is a first for Fort Lauderdale and we are thrilled to align with the Tribute Portfolio brand to deliver an experience rooted in service, design and culture," said Jake Wurzak, President of Wurzak Hotel Group. "Each space within the hotel is designed to feel like a standalone destination and we look forward to playing an integral role in defining the fabric of the city."

The Dalmar comes to the neighborhood as both a culinary and entertainment hub within the city. Guests and locals can enjoy five social spaces, all including an indoor-outdoor component allowing guests to enjoy The Dalmar's landscape and the beautiful South Florida weather. The hotel's signature restaurant, The Terrace Grill, is a classic American grill, fused with hints of Italian flair. Opening in spring 2019 is Sparrow, the property's rooftop bar, which will boast the best views in the city from the 25th floor. Sparrow is created and operated in collaboration with Proprietors LLC, the lauded hospitality company and team behind cocktail institution, Death & Co.

The Dalmar boasts 9,000 square feet of stunning indoor event space located on the fourth and fifth floors for groups and events of 10 to 300 attendees. Celebrating the beautiful year-round weather in South Florida, the hotel also offers another 5,000 square feet of highly coveted outdoor venue space that features a unique area nicknamed The Garden, featuring a picturesque tropical setting for events and ceremonies up to 200 guests.



The Dalmar is located at 299 N Federal Highway, just minutes from Downtown Las Olas and Fort Lauderdale's best beaches. The property is conveniently centered between Florida's three international airports and Broward County business districts. Complimentary shuttles to and from the beach and city center will be available along with bikes to rent. Rates begin at$200. For more information, visit www.thedalmar.com or call 954-945-9500.

About The Dalmar

Located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, The Dalmar opened Winter 2019 as a culture hotspot for the city. Standing 25 stories tall, The Dalmar features 209 stylish guest rooms, including 33 suites, sixth-floor 100-foot saline infinity pool and five food and beverage concepts including the city's first skyline rooftop bar, Sparrow. Ideal for weddings, corporate events or social gatherings, The Dalmar also features 14,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space with unbeatable views of downtown and Fort Lauderdale's beaches. For more information visit www.thedalmar.com or call 954-945-9500.

About Wurzak Hotel Group

Wurzak Hotel Group is a Philadelphia based, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of premium branded full service, extended stay and select service hotels. WHG's core expertise is its unique ability to develop and operate hotels and food and beverage outlets in an entrepreneurial manner by maximizing returns on investment and developing long-term relationships with our customers. Headed by Howard and Jake Wurzak, WHG has a proven track record of developing and managing hospitality Projects for over 30 years and continues to be recognized as one of the region's top hospitality companies. The Wurzak Hotel Group Executive Committee leads a team of over 600 associates. Entrepreneurship is the core element for the success of Wurzak Hotel Group. Its "hands on approach" manifests itself in all aspects of the business and enables WHG to gain competitive advantages resulting in enhanced value for owners, partners, investors and lenders. WHG has successfully managed properties through two real estate downturns and understands what it takes to be profitable through up and down business cycles.

DoveHill Capital Management

DoveHill is a real estate investment company founded in 2010 by Howard Wurzak and Jake Wurzak. Howard and Jake collectively have 50 years' experience and lead a team of sophisticated real estate professionals in underwriting, acquiring, redeveloping, developing and repositioning real estate projects. For the past 26 years, their focus has been the hospitality sector and they have demonstrated an ability to excel using a low-cost basis, value-enhancing, institutional-quality approach to the development of hotel projects. DoveHill has an extensive infrastructure and network of professionals which allows them to create compelling investment opportunities in the hospitality sector by developing and repositioning deals at a cost basis below the competition. DoveHill benefits from the unique reputation enjoyed by its associated company, Wurzak Hotel Group, and uses the company to provide guidance in underwriting and strategy, and also to develop and manage the hotel projects.

About Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With 32 hotels open and growing, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore, to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected: Instagram, Facebook and twitter. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About DesignAgency

DesignAgency is an international studio that unites interior design, architectural concepting, strategic branding, and visual communication. With its lead studio in Toronto Canada and offices in Barcelona and Los Angeles, DesignAgency is known for reimagining the hospitality experience, and is one of the most distinguished and awarded design firms, sought after by clients in Canada, the US and around the world. The firm's global success is based on its high level of design excellence, its creative business savvy and its ability to create special environments through narratives developed closely with clients. Working for leading companies, developers and hospitality groups, DesignAgency brings experience, passion and creativity to make places that immerse guests in a diverse range of styles and experiences. For more information please visit www.thedesignagency.ca.

About Proprietors LLC

Established in 2007, Proprietors LLC is a bar management, operations, and consulting company based in LA and NYC, created with one goal in mind: to further cocktail culture. Following the opening of their first bar in 2007 (New York's Death & Co), Partners Devon Tarby, Alex Day, David Kaplan, and Ravi DeRossi have expanded to open a diverse range of bars that all share a common commitment to hospitality, quality, and innovation. The company has grown to include the bar industry's most respected professionals; a team that has collectively assembled and continues to operate some of the world's best bars. In addition to Death & Co's flagship New York bar, Denver and the forthcoming Los Angeles location, Proprietors LLC owns Nitecap (New York) and created Walker Inn, and The Normandie Club (Los Angeles). Notable consulting clients include Bibo Ergo Sum (Los Angeles), ArcLight Theaters, NeueHouse (New York and Los Angeles), 71 Above (Los Angeles), Skyfall & Rivea (Las Vegas), and W. Wolfskill, (Riverside, CA), among others.

