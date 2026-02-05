Trice Contracting Masonry Showcase Event - New York City (Including Queens)

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's an overview of a recent Queens / New York City-area masonry event associated with Trice Contracting Inc. that highlighted how proper masonry fixes and expertise can create big savings, long-term durability, and community impact:

Trice Contracting Inc. hosted an exclusive masonry and construction showcase event in New York City that brought together property owners, architects, builders, and designers to see firsthand why smart masonry work matters for savings, durability, and building performance.

Event Purpose & Highlights

The gathering served as a hands-on demonstration and educational platform illustrating how quality masonry work - including bricklaying, stone cutting, historic restoration, and façade repair - delivers long-lasting results that reduce future maintenance costs and protect buildings against weather and decay.

illustrating how quality masonry work - including bricklaying, stone cutting, historic restoration, and façade repair - delivers and protect buildings against weather and decay. Trice's expert masons demonstrated techniques that enhance structural integrity and energy efficiency , like precise mortar application and façade restoration that reduce air/water infiltration - small fixes with big savings over the life of a building.

, like precise mortar application and façade restoration that reduce air/water infiltration - small fixes with over the life of a building. The event featured historic preservation insights, showcasing how repairing and restoring masonry on older buildings (common in Queens and NYC neighborhoods) helps avoid costly future repointing and structural failures.

Who Attended

Property owners and managers interested in improving building performance

Architects and designers exploring masonry solutions that balance aesthetics with durability

Builders and contractors networking on best practices and sustainable materials

Key Takeaways

Quality masonry work isn't just cosmetic - proper repairs and restorations prolong building life and reduce expensive future issues like water damage, loose brickwork, or structural weakening.

like water damage, loose brickwork, or structural weakening. Hands-on demos and expert consultations helped attendees understand how targeted interventions - often relatively small or affordable compared with full replacements - can create significant operational savings over time.

helped attendees understand how targeted interventions - often relatively small or affordable compared with full replacements - can create significant operational savings over time. Trice emphasized the use of sustainable materials and craftsmanship that aligns with long-term savings and environmental responsibility.

Location Context

While the event was broadly promoted as a NYC masonry showcase, Queens property owners were among the community stakeholders invited, reflecting Trice's service footprint across Queens and the other New York boroughs.

For more information about Trice Contracting Inc. services, visit www.tricecontracting.com or contact their office at 718-278-6000. Reach us for all your projects, we handle all types of projects across all boroughs of New York!

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trice Contracting Inc.