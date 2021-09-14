Trick-or-Treat Cheat Sheet: Shipt & Mars Wrigley Reveal Formula to Be Best House on the Block This Halloween
The world's leading manufacturer of confections and the same-day delivery service developed a formula to determine how many treats to have on hand and a candy map to know which treat will be a favorite on the street.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween right around the corner, many Americans will soon start wondering how much candy will be needed for anticipated trick-or-treaters – and which sweet purchased will ensure their house is a favorite on the block. That's why Shipt and Mars Wrigley have teamed up to help with a trick-or-treat cheat sheet, providing a heat map to help determine what candy will draw the most trick-or-treaters and a formula to guide the right amount of anticipated candy needed. Whether handing out treats in person or letting them fly via a fun, DIY candy chute, the map and formula will determine how much and what type of candy is needed for trick-or-treaters.
"We want to be certain that no trick-or-treat bowl goes empty on Halloween night, which is why we meticulously broke down and analyzed candy shopping data to develop our very own candy formula, just in time for Halloween," said Molly Snyder, Shipt's CCO, Chief Communications Officer turned Chief Candy Officer. "Shipt is the perfect way to get candy as we deliver items in as soon as one hour. This way, sweet treats for Halloween can arrive at front doors just in time for trick-or-treaters."
To calculate how many chocolates, chewing gum, mints or fruity confections are needed for trick-or-treaters this year, consumers are encouraged to use the following formula:
(T*K*G) + (D*F*S) = Candy Pieces divided by 30 = ?? Bags of candy
- T = the time, in number of hours, you plan to leave the light on
- K = estimated number of kids per hour that ring the doorbell
- G = the generosity factor (how many pieces will be distributed to each trick-or-treater)
- D = the number of days between the initial candy purchase and Halloween
- F = the number of family members in the household
- S = the sneaky factor (average pieces of candy each member of the household will eat per day)
If rain is in the forecast, divide the final count by 1.5.
"With Halloween approaching quickly, Mars Wrigley is focused on continuing to demonstrate innovative ways to deliver better moments and smiles to consumers," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales for Mars Wrigley U.S, also historically known as Mars Wrigley's Chief Halloween Officer. "Being able to partner with Shipt to help identify Americans' candy needs and provide delivery by the hour for some of our most sought-after treats like SNICKERS, TWIX and M&Ms will help ensure Halloween goes off without a hitch."
To help take the guessing game out of when and which candy to buy this year, Shipt uncovered the most popular Mars Wrigley treat by state to provide families with much-needed inspiration. Using shopping data, Shipt found that Halloween day is the peak sales day for candy purchases, and with Shipt, it's okay to be a last-minute shopper and still get the candy needed in as soon as one hour. The majority of states, 17 in total, are 'hangry' on Hallows' Eve, preferring SNICKERS® over all other treats. Nine prefer an oldie but a goodie, M&Ms®, and perhaps the most unique state of all is Vermont, who prefer Life Savers®.
To make things even sweeter for candy lovers around the country, Shipt is offering customers who spend $25 to get $5 off instantly on Mars Wrigley candy from 10/19 through 10/31.
To fulfill all Halloween candy needs this spooky season, visit www.Shipt.com or @Shipt on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here.
About Shipt
Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.
About Mars, Incorporated
For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.
We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Halloween Candy Favorites by State:
- Alabama: Snickers Minis Chocolate Candy Bars
- Arizona: M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies
- Arkansas: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- California: Mars Skittles Starbursts Halloween Candy Bag Fun Size Pieces
- Colorado: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Connecticut: Mars Skittles Starbursts Halloween Candy Bag Fun Size Pieces
- District of Columbia: M&M's Milk Chocolate
- Delaware: Skittles Original Fun Size Multipack
- Florida: SNICKERS Minis Size Chocolate Candy Bars 18.0-Ounce Family Size Bag
- Georgia: M&M's Milk Chocolate Fun Size Halloween Candy
- Hawaii: Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars
- Idaho: M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate
- Illinois: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Indiana: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Iowa: Starburst Original Fruit Chews Candy
- Kansas: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Kentucky: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Louisiana: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Maine: Starburst FaveREDs Sharing Size
- Maryland: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Massachusetts: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Michigan: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Minnesota: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Mississippi: M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy
- Missouri: 3 MUSKETEERS Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Montana: Orbit Spearmint Sugarfree Gum Multipack - 14 sticks
- North Carolina: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- North Dakota: Skittles Original Fun Size Multipack
- Nebraska: Milky Way Milk Chocolate Singles Size Candy Bar
- Nevada: M&M's Milk Chocolate Fun Size Glow In The Dark Trick Or Treat Packs
- New Hampshire: Skittles Original Bite Candies
- New Jersey: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- New Mexico: M&M's, Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy
- New York: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Ohio: Skittles Original Fun Size Multipack
- Oklahoma: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Oregon: Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars
- Pennsylvania: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Rhode Island: Starburst Original Family Size Chewy Candy
- South Carolina: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- South Dakota: M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candies
- Tennessee: M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy
- Texas: TWIX Minis Caramel Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Utah: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- Vermont: Life Savers Gummies 5 Flavors Gummy Candy
- Virginia: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Washington: TWIX Caramel Fun Size Chocolate Cookie Bar Candy
- West Virginia: Skittles Original Bite Candies
- Wisconsin: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
- Wyoming: Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
