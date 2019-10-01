Trick or treat yourself with Regal's October BOGO offer

"October is an ideal time for moviegoers to catch fan favorites in every genre, and we are thrilled to share our exclusive BOGO offer with our valued guests," said Robbie Arrington, Regal's Vice President of Corporate Box Office. "Regal aims to be 'the best place to watch a movie' by providing moviegoers with exceptional deals and an unparalleled moviegoing experience."

Beginning Wednesday, October 2, for every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $10 concessions eCard redeemable for movie treats, while supplies last. Regal eCards have no expiration date, and concessions promo eCards are valid from October 2 to November 2, 2019. Guests can set a reminder to purchase e-cards online here.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,211 screens in 549 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of September 30, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com .

Media Contact:

Heather Peters

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

