Tricoci University Announces 15 New NonProfit Partnerships

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in cosmetology, barbering and esthetics education, recently announced their 2021 charitable giving campaign – Tricoci Gives Back. In the first part of the campaign, each campus will donate 10% of their total profits to a charity of their choice. Donations will not be limited by service type, and while specific services vary by campus – all Tricoci University locations offer a combination of cosmetology, esthetics, and barbering services that are performed by a current student under the supervision of a licensed teacher.

Of the fifteen locations across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin – no two selected the same charity, all choosing to focus on nonprofit organizations specific to their local community. At the end of the first phase of the campaign on June 30th, 2021 – each campus will continue to show their support to the community by hosting a local outreach event.

"Community has always been an important part of the Tricoci University culture. By partnering with local nonprofit organizations, we are able to deepen our involvement with the communities around our campuses," shares Dr. Elizabeth Cook, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer. "Our commitment to a people-centered culture has always extended beyond just our on-campus experience. We want to be continuously finding ways to give back to the communities that have given so much to us when they visit our salons and enable our students to deepen and develop their skills."

The Tricoci Gives Back campaign is the latest addition to Tricoci University's many community-focused initiatives. Earlier this year, for instance, all campuses supported the Tricoci Loves Community campaign which offered special discounts to active duty military, teachers, and frontline workers in recognition of their contributions both before and during the pandemic. The University also supports TLC – an extra-curricular student group that stands for Teaching, Learning, Caring – and focuses on community outreach and developing innovative new ways for the Tricoci University campuses to get involved with the communities they serve.

