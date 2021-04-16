Tricoci University Expands Janesville Location

CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in cosmetology, barbering and aesthetics education, will now offer spa services at the Janesville location. This expanded service offering will now feature Tricoci University's express and signature facial – both include a massage and hydrating moisturizer treatment and can be provided to clients by current students under the supervision of a licensed, on-campus teacher.

In the past few years, trends in the beauty industry have been changing – and while cosmetology continues to be a popular and in-demand program for Tricoci University, they have also seen a rising interest from students for the aesthetics program as well. To address this growing demand, the Janesville location recently expanded its program offering to include their aesthetics program. By making this program available to students, the campus is now fully equipped to offer clients an enhanced spa services menu in addition to salon services.

"We have been strategically planning to expand our program offerings, along with our services, at the Janesville location for quite some time," shares Joy McClure, chief admissions officer. "This decision was largely driven by a desire to add additional value to the surrounding community – both through an expanded program offering for students and a more comprehensive service menu, one that includes spa services and treatments, for clients."

To launch the new spa services offering, Tricoci University will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 19 at 11:00 am at the Janesville campus – located at 2310 W Court Street, Janesville, Wisconsin. Guests will be given the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win a complimentary skin care consultation and signature facial. For more information on the Janesville campus and the services available there, visit the Salon Services page on the Tricoci University website.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 16 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu .

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Related Links

https://www.tricociuniversity.edu

