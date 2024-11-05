Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Adds Sensory Safe Salon Program to Enhance Inclusive Training

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , an award-winning university, is proud to announce the launch of its Sensory Safe Salon program, a new curriculum designed to foster a more inclusive, sensory-friendly environment within beauty education.

Developed by sensory expert Kate Owens , this program equips future beauty professionals with the specialized skills needed to provide safe and respectful services for clients with diverse sensory needs, including those with autism and sensory processing differences. The curriculum offers an in-depth overview of autism, along with effective behavioral techniques and desensitizing strategies, empowering students to create a welcoming and comfortable experience for clients of all abilities.

"At Tricoci University, we strive to prepare our students to serve every guest with compassion and respect," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "The Sensory Safe Salon program ensures that guests of all abilities can experience services in a comfortable, respectful environment. This program not only empowers our students to meet diverse needs but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a beauty industry that celebrates inclusion, acceptance, and understanding in every community we serve."

The Sensory Safe Salon program joins a range of advanced techniques and initiatives at Tricoci University, including The Vitality Project , the industry's first mental health and wellness initiative, as well as specialized training in hair extensions , eyelash extensions and brow laminations . Together, these offerings demonstrate Tricoci University's ongoing dedication to offering an education that addresses the diverse needs and ambitions of today's beauty professionals.

