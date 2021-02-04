Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Advances Legacy under New Executive Team

Initiatives already launched or in the planning stages under the new leadership team include curriculum updates designed to embrace distance education, additional student and career services resources to elevate student outcomes, and a focus on becoming the employer of choice in the communities we serve. The University is also pleased to announce the launch of a new aesthetics program at the Janesville, WI campus, and an expansion of the Bridgeview, IL campus to accommodate growing student demand on Chicago's South Side.

These projects and others build on the legacy of hair salon and day spa visionary Mario Tricoci. Mario founded Tricoci University to raise the bar in beauty education and produce the most highly skilled professionals in the industry.

Today, 16 years later, the University remains at the forefront of beauty industry training. Even in 2020, a year of unprecedented challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tricoci University exceeded its accreditation benchmarks for graduation, placement and licensure by creating a safe and innovative learning environment – driven by changes initiated mid-year by the new leadership team.

Leading the new team is:

Nate Swanson , Chief Executive Officer, whose background includes Chief Operating Officer roles at CareerStep, a leading healthcare training company, and at American Intercontinental University, a Career Education Corporation company. His achievements in six years at CareerStep included significant growth and cultural transformation, including more than doubling the company's course offerings, redesigning the student lifecycle to improve student engagement and completion rates, and building a culture that was twice recognized as one of Utah's Best Companies to Work For.

The new executive team also includes:

Dr. Elizabeth Cook , Chief Operations Officer – With nearly 20 years of post-secondary education experience and leadership at various universities, Dr. Cook has a strong focus on the student experience, academic quality, operational efficiency, and compliance. Most recently, Dr. Cook served at DeVry University leading student services for the Southeast as well as serving as Campus Dean overseeing multiple campus operations.

Kerry Kopera , Chief Financial Officer - Kerry has over 30 years of higher education experience and previously served as Vice President of Finance/CFO at DeVry University , Vice President of Finance at National-Louis University and audit manager at Arthur Andersen.

Joy McClure , Chief Admissions Officer – Joy joined Tricoci University as Vice President of Admissions in January 2019 and previously held senior admissions posts at multiple institutions including the Art Institute of Atlanta .

Pam Duff , Vice President of Human Resources – Pam has had many years of diverse human resources experience in the hospitality industry, including six years as the Corporate Director of HR at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and most recently the Area Director at Laredo Hospitality.

"Our mission as a team is to build on Tricoci University's legacy of innovation to become the educator and employer of choice in the communities we serve," Swanson said. "We are fortunate to be working with one of the top brands in the industry, and we are committed to investing in our people and campuses to build upon that reputation to ensure that Tricoci remains the leader in the beauty education field for years to come."

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 16 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates that are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu .

