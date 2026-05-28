Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Announces Partnership with Amika to Enhance Student Education and Salon Experience

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce its partnership with Amika, bringing the brand's professional haircare products into Tricoci University and student salons across all 15 campuses. The partnership officially launched in March and reflects Tricoci University's continued commitment to providing students with hands-on experience using modern, in-demand products that align with today's beauty industry trends.

Through the collaboration, Tricoci University now carries a range of Amika's most popular products, including dry shampoos, dry hair masks, frizz treatments, hair primers, mousse, hairsprays, and finishing products. Amika products are also now being incorporated into classroom curriculum and hands-on training experiences for students across all Tricoci University campuses.

The partnership was introduced through SalonCentric, one of the nation's leading distributors of professional salon and beauty products, and facilitated by Tricoci University representative Kandace Smith. Smith also helped coordinate Amika's visit to Tricoci University's Libertyville and Rogers Park campuses as part of the "Amika Means Friend Tour." While the tour primarily visited SalonCentric locations, Tricoci University was the only beauty school selected as a stop. The visit provided students and educators with a unique opportunity to engage directly with the brand and learn more about its products, culture, and approach to professional haircare.

"Partnering with Amika allows us to provide students with exposure to innovative, salon-quality products they will encounter throughout their careers," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "By incorporating these products into both our classrooms and salon environments, we're helping students build the technical skills, product knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in today's beauty industry."

Through partnerships like this, Tricoci University continues its commitment to elevating beauty education by connecting students with leading industry brands and real-world salon experiences. By integrating professional products into both retail and educational settings, the university helps prepare students for long-term success in the beauty industry.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture