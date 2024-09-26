Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Celebrates a Successful Beauty Blitz 2024: Candy Coated Glam

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture celebrated another incredible Beauty Blitz event, with this year's theme, Candy Coated Glam. Held at The Matrix Club in Naperville, Beauty Blitz 2024 attracted over 1,000 future beauty industry leaders, and featured over 20 leading brands such as Matrix , Redken , and Mizani showcasing the latest trends and products.

Participants from all 15 Tricoci University campuses competed in six categories, with 1st place winners receiving $500.

The event was a full-day celebration of the beauty industry, with back-to-back educational sessions led by renowned NAHA winners, national artists, and influencers, covering everything from advanced techniques to emerging beauty trends. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage directly with key industry brands throughout the exhibition and explore career opportunities during the afternoon workshops.

The highlight of the day was the educator showcase and student competitions, where participants from all 15 Tricoci University campuses demonstrated their talent and artistry. The day culminated in a high-energy runway competition and an inspiring keynote from Elizabeth Faye, creator of The Vitality Project. The Vitality Project is an exciting new wellness initiative designed to support the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of beauty school students and educators.

"Our goal at Tricoci University has always been to prepare our students for life-long careers in the beauty industry, and The Vitality Project will help us take that to the next level," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "By addressing mental health and wellness alongside education, we're giving our students the resilience, creativity, and balance they need to excel both personally and professionally. This is an exciting time for our school, and I'm eager to see how these new initiatives transform the student experience."

More notable sessions included:

Sweet Extensions: Unveiling the Magic with Babe Hair led by Kari Fuller , VP of Education for Beauty Industry Group, offering insights on incorporating hair extensions into salon services.

Unveiling the Magic with Babe Hair led by , VP of Education for Beauty Industry Group, offering insights on incorporating hair extensions into salon services. Sensory Safe Salon: Kate Owens shared strategies for providing safe, inclusive salon services for guests with autism or sensory differences.

As the event came to a close, winners within each of the 6 categories of the student competition were announced, celebrating the amazing talents of the Tricoci student body. Natalie Elliott, Director of Business Development for Schools at L'Oréal Professional Products Division, and Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Tricoci University, presented $500 scholarships to the 1st place winners in honor of Jeff DeShazer, the Education Lead for Matrix, Pulp Riot, and Biolage. Jeff passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2024, at the age of 47, while attending the Premiere Beauty Show in Orlando, Florida.

Jeff was deeply passionate about student education and collaborated closely with the Tricoci team to enhance the student experience with his product lines. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to put people at ease, making everyone feel comfortable and confident to be themselves, no matter who they were or how unique their interests. The Tricoci team misses him greatly and wanted to honor his legacy alongside our L'Oréal partners.

This year's event was proudly supported by industry's leading beauty brands, including L'Oréal , Redken , Matrix , Biolage , Pulp Riot , Mizani , Andis , Ashtae , Babe Hair Extensions , Beauty as a Business , Dermalogica , Fromm , Framar , Hattori Hanzo Shears , Keratin Complex , Kryolan , Pivot Point , Prosper U , Reuzel , SalonCentric , Sugarlash Pro , Universal Companies , Your New School , Tricoci Salon & Spa, Asha SalonSpa , European Wax Center , Great Clips , Hair Cuttery , Kid Snips , Sports Clips , and Zazú Salons . The involvement of these industry leading sponsors underscores the importance of nurturing the next generation of beauty professionals.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu.

