Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Expands Esthetics Education Through Strategic Partnerships with Skin Script and PCA SKIN

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce its new partnerships with Skin Script and PCA SKIN, bringing two respected professional skincare brands into its esthetics programs and student clinics across all campuses. These partnerships reflect Tricoci University's continued commitment to providing students with hands-on experience using professional products, advanced treatment protocols, and industry-leading education that align with today's evolving skincare industry.

The partnership with Skin Script officially launched in April following recommendations from Tricoci University educators and esthetics teams, who identified the brand as a results-driven skincare line that aligns with the university's educational philosophy and student learning objectives. The relationship was further strengthened through Skin Script's participation in Tricoci's Annual Beauty Blitz, where students and educators had the opportunity to experience the products firsthand, attend educational sessions, and engage directly with brand representatives.

Tricoci University now carries a curated assortment of Skin Script's most popular cleansers, toners, exfoliants, serums, and moisturizers. These products have been selected to support the skincare concerns most commonly addressed in student clinic services while providing students with valuable experience recommending professional homecare products to guests.

In addition, Tricoci University has partnered with PCA SKIN, a recognized leader in corrective skincare and professional chemical exfoliation. Beyond its innovative product offerings, PCA SKIN was selected for its longstanding commitment to esthetics education and professional development. The partnership will support both student learning and the upcoming launch of Tricoci University's Advanced Clinical Esthetics 150-Hour Program, which will include advanced skin analysis, chemical peels, facial massage techniques, and advanced facial technology.

Students will also have access to PCA SKIN retail products, professional treatments, and supplemental educational kits designed to provide exposure to protocols and techniques commonly used in medical spas, advanced esthetics practices, and corrective skincare environments.

"We are committed to providing students with an education that reflects the realities of today's skincare industry," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "By partnering with Skin Script and PCA SKIN, we're expanding access to professional-grade products, advanced educational resources, and hands-on learning opportunities that help students build confidence and prepare for successful careers in esthetics."

As the skincare industry continues to evolve, Tricoci University remains committed to providing students with access to the products, education, and experiences shaping the future of esthetics. Partnerships with brands like Skin Script and PCA SKIN help ensure graduates are prepared to enter the workforce with the knowledge, skills, and confidence employers seek.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture