Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Expands Strategic Brand Partnerships to Offer a Comprehensive Beauty Education of Choice

News provided by

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

03 Oct, 2023, 13:17 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to unveil an exciting lineup of strategic brand partnerships aimed at enhancing the educational experience for its students. These collaborations introduce a wide range of innovative products, training opportunities, and certifications that will help empower Tricoci University of Beauty Culture students to excel in the dynamic beauty industry.

Reuzel®: Tricoci University is excited to partner with Reuzel, the #1 hair product brand in North America; created by barbers. Reuzel's education library is embedded into Tricoci University's Cosmetology and Barber curriculums and loaded directly to each student's digital platform. This collaboration offers students unparalleled opportunities to acquire cutting-edge skills without the need to travel far and wide for training.

Pivot Point® Snap Cap Mannequins: Snap Cap Mannequins: Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce its partnership with Pivot Point, a renowned global leader in beauty education. Pivot Point will now serve as the university's exclusive kit vendor, providing students with top-quality tools to kickstart their beauty education journey. This collaboration introduces Pivot Point's premium Snap Cap Mannequins into our classrooms, featuring a wide range of detachable snap caps in various lengths and textures.

These premium heads aren't just excellent training tools, they're also ethically made and eco-friendly, aligning perfectly with Tricoci University's commitment to sustainability and responsible practices.

Beauty as a Business®: In today's competitive beauty industry, mastering essential skills like branding, social media marketing, and website building is critical for success. Tricoci University's partnership with Beauty as a Business® ensures that students have access to the tools required for effective self-promotion and business development.

Sugarlash PRO® Brow Lamination and Eyelash Extension Certifications: This dynamic partnership brings hands-on learning opportunities and coveted certifications in brow lamination and eyelash extensions, preparing students to meet the high demand for these sought-after services.

"At Tricoci University, we are relentless in our pursuit of creating diverse opportunities for our students to expand their skill sets and enhance their resumes, setting a strong foundation for their future success," said Larry Foster, Vice President of Education, Compliance and Student Services at Tricoci University. "These partnerships reflect our dedication to providing students with the highest quality education and resources available in the beauty industry."

Tricoci University's commitment to forging transformative partnerships is not new. The institution has a rich history of collaborating with industry leaders, including Ulta Beauty, Dermalogica, L'Oréal, Redken, Mizani, Biolage, Matrix, Malibu C; Razor Roar Wellness Barber Lounge, Keratin Complex, Cirépil, Ardeur and Beauty Salon, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa, Prosper U and United Parcel Service (UPS).

These strategic brand partnerships exemplify Tricoci University's dedication to innovation and the future success of its students. By continuously expanding its offerings and providing access to world-class tools and resources, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is ensuring that its students are well-prepared to forge a successful career in the beauty industry.

The partnership program is effective immediately and more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture can be found by visiting https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Also from this source

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Announces Partnership with Hoosier Hills Career Center for Seamless Student Transfer

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Introduces New Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination Courses in Partnership with Sugarlash

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.