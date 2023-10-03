Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Expands Strategic Brand Partnerships to Offer a Comprehensive Beauty Education of Choice

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to unveil an exciting lineup of strategic brand partnerships aimed at enhancing the educational experience for its students. These collaborations introduce a wide range of innovative products, training opportunities, and certifications that will help empower Tricoci University of Beauty Culture students to excel in the dynamic beauty industry.

Reuzel® : Tricoci University is excited to partner with Reuzel, the #1 hair product brand in North America; created by barbers. Reuzel's education library is embedded into Tricoci University's Cosmetology and Barber curriculums and loaded directly to each student's digital platform. This collaboration offers students unparalleled opportunities to acquire cutting-edge skills without the need to travel far and wide for training.

Pivot Point® Snap Cap Mannequins: Snap Cap Mannequins: Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce its partnership with Pivot Point, a renowned global leader in beauty education. Pivot Point will now serve as the university's exclusive kit vendor, providing students with top-quality tools to kickstart their beauty education journey. This collaboration introduces Pivot Point's premium Snap Cap Mannequins into our classrooms, featuring a wide range of detachable snap caps in various lengths and textures.

These premium heads aren't just excellent training tools, they're also ethically made and eco-friendly, aligning perfectly with Tricoci University's commitment to sustainability and responsible practices.

Beauty as a Business® : In today's competitive beauty industry, mastering essential skills like branding, social media marketing, and website building is critical for success. Tricoci University's partnership with Beauty as a Business® ensures that students have access to the tools required for effective self-promotion and business development.

Sugarlash PRO® Brow Lamination and Eyelash Extension Certifications: This dynamic partnership brings hands-on learning opportunities and coveted certifications in brow lamination and eyelash extensions, preparing students to meet the high demand for these sought-after services.

"At Tricoci University, we are relentless in our pursuit of creating diverse opportunities for our students to expand their skill sets and enhance their resumes, setting a strong foundation for their future success," said Larry Foster, Vice President of Education, Compliance and Student Services at Tricoci University. "These partnerships reflect our dedication to providing students with the highest quality education and resources available in the beauty industry."

Tricoci University's commitment to forging transformative partnerships is not new. The institution has a rich history of collaborating with industry leaders, including Ulta Beauty , Dermalogica , L'Oréal , Redken , Mizani , Biolage , Matrix , Malibu C ; Razor Roar Wellness Barber Lounge , Keratin Complex , Cirépil , Ardeur and Beauty Salon, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa , Prosper U and United Parcel Service (UPS) .

These strategic brand partnerships exemplify Tricoci University's dedication to innovation and the future success of its students. By continuously expanding its offerings and providing access to world-class tools and resources, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is ensuring that its students are well-prepared to forge a successful career in the beauty industry.

The partnership program is effective immediately and more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture can be found by visiting https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

