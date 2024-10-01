Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Introduces Hair Extensions to Curriculum in Partnership with Babe Hair Extensions

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , an award-winning university, is proud to announce the addition of Hair Extensions to its comprehensive curriculum. In partnership with Babe Hair Extensions , the program will offer certifications in various extension methods, including tape-in, sew-in weft, and keratin techniques.

Hair extensions have become the fastest-growing beauty category in the salon and beauty industry, driven by increased consumer demand. To meet this demand, Tricoci University is offering a multimethod, hands-on, and interactive learning environment where students will receive training from their school ambassador. Upon completion, students will have the option to be certified in the latest and most sought-after extension techniques, setting them apart in an increasingly competitive market.

"Our commitment is to provide our students with every opportunity to succeed by equipping them with the skills that give them a competitive edge," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "The addition of hair extensions to our curriculum not only enhances their technical abilities but also opens new doors for them in an evolving industry where specialized services are in high demand."

Hair Extensions join a variety of unique programs offered at Tricoci University, including Eyelash Extensions and Brow Lamination , Sensory Safe Salon, which empowers future industry professionals with the skills to support guests with autism and sensory differences, and The Vitality Project, the beauty industry's first mental health and wellness program.

With this latest addition, Tricoci University continues to lead the way in beauty education, offering much more than just training in hair cutting and coloring. Students graduate with a robust set of specialized skills, setting them up for long-term success in a dynamic industry.

For more information about the new courses at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture visit www.tricociuniversity.edu .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ .

