Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Introduces New Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination Courses in Partnership with Sugarlash

News provided by

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

22 Aug, 2023, 11:41 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, a leader in beauty education specializing in Cosmetology and Esthetics,is embarking on an exciting educational journey with the addition of two new and innovative curriculum offerings in partnership with Sugarlash. Proudly introducing comprehensive Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination courses, this dynamic collaboration underscores Tricoci University of Beauty Culture's commitment to delivering top tier training experiences that empower its students. Selected as the vendor of choice due to its sterling reputation, Sugarlash brings its expertise to enrich Tricoci's curriculum, offering students unparalleled learning opportunities that elevate skills and open doors to promising careers.

Continue Reading
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has teamed up with Sugarlash to introduce exciting new courses in Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination.
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has teamed up with Sugarlash to introduce exciting new courses in Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination.

The Brow Lamination and Eyelash Extension courses will be available for individual enrollment, giving students the flexibility to tailor their learning journey to their unique interests and career goals. In a pioneering move, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will be offering these specialized courses at a unique cost students would incur if they pursued certification independently.

As part of the learning experience, all students will have the opportunity to attend comprehensive demonstrations, gaining essential insights into the techniques and intricacies of these sought-after procedures.

"At Tricoci University, we are relentless in our pursuit of creating diverse opportunities for our students to expand their skill sets and enhance their resumes," said Larry Foster, Vice President of Education, Compliance and Student Services at Tricoci University. "Our collaboration with Sugarlash is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive education that equips our graduates with a competitive edge."

Students who opt to pursue certification will be given the opportunity to apply their knowledge in a real-world setting, working directly with clinic clients under the guidance of experienced professionals. This hands-on experience not only solidifies their skills but also empowers them to build a formidable resume, showcasing their expertise in the clinic menu offerings.

For more information about the new Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination courses at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Also from this source

TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE PARTNERS WITH UPS

TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE NAMED BEST BEAUTY SCHOOL IN THE COUNTRY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.