Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Introduces New Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination Courses in Partnership with Sugarlash

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, a leader in beauty education specializing in Cosmetology and Esthetics,is embarking on an exciting educational journey with the addition of two new and innovative curriculum offerings in partnership with Sugarlash. Proudly introducing comprehensive Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination courses, this dynamic collaboration underscores Tricoci University of Beauty Culture's commitment to delivering top tier training experiences that empower its students. Selected as the vendor of choice due to its sterling reputation, Sugarlash brings its expertise to enrich Tricoci's curriculum, offering students unparalleled learning opportunities that elevate skills and open doors to promising careers.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has teamed up with Sugarlash to introduce exciting new courses in Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination.

The Brow Lamination and Eyelash Extension courses will be available for individual enrollment, giving students the flexibility to tailor their learning journey to their unique interests and career goals. In a pioneering move, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will be offering these specialized courses at a unique cost students would incur if they pursued certification independently.

As part of the learning experience, all students will have the opportunity to attend comprehensive demonstrations, gaining essential insights into the techniques and intricacies of these sought-after procedures.

"At Tricoci University, we are relentless in our pursuit of creating diverse opportunities for our students to expand their skill sets and enhance their resumes," said Larry Foster, Vice President of Education, Compliance and Student Services at Tricoci University. "Our collaboration with Sugarlash is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive education that equips our graduates with a competitive edge."

Students who opt to pursue certification will be given the opportunity to apply their knowledge in a real-world setting, working directly with clinic clients under the guidance of experienced professionals. This hands-on experience not only solidifies their skills but also empowers them to build a formidable resume, showcasing their expertise in the clinic menu offerings.

For more information about the new Eyelash Extension and Brow Lamination courses at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture