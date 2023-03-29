TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE PARTNERS WITH UPS

UPS Employees Now Receive Discounted Tuition at Leading University

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in beauty education specializing in Cosmetology and Esthetics, announced today a new partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) that offers its employees 20% off annual tuition costs. The partnership is applicable at all Tricoci University of Beauty Culture campuses and available to all full and part-time UPS employees as well as their immediate family members.

"We are honored to partner with a company like UPS that prioritizes personal and professional growth," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "At Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, we believe in empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the beauty industry, and we are excited to extend our high-quality beauty education programs to the UPS community."

The UPS partnership mirrors similar programs with Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the United States; Dermalogica, professional grade skin care brand and treatment expertise trusted by licensed skin therapists worldwide; Malibu C, professional hair and skin care brand with customized selections of eco-friendly, cruelty free, vegan and plant-based remedies; Razor Roar Wellness Barber Lounge; and Ardeur Beauty Salon, as well as the University's founding partner, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa.

Tricoci University students employed by these partners can leverage the exclusive tuition offer on any beauty training program offered at the University, including Cosmetology, Barber, Esthetics, Nail Technology and Teacher Training. The University has fifteen campuses located across the Chicagoland area, Central Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Educational programs vary by campus and the tuition discount is limited to one program at a time.

The partnership program is effective immediately and more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture can be found by visiting www.tricociuniversity.edu.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu.

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture