TRIDENT® Gum Unveils New "Chew Through" Campaign To Help Consumers Manage Everyday Inconveniences, Like The Daily Commute

One moment consumers may need to "Chew Through" is their daily commutes. As part of their latest campaign, TRIDENT gum is popping up across select U.S. cities to take over top commuting destinations, including Chicago's Clark and Lake subway station, Philadelphia's Cecil B. Moore station and various transit locations around Atlanta, to help remind commuters to Chew Through everyday annoyances, which could include fellow passengers, crowded trains and the impending work day. The sugar-free gum brand will be onsite at each location to pass out free samples of their most sought-after flavors and show busy travelers how TRIDENT gum can help them start their days on the right track. In addition, TRIDENT is also supporting this campaign with new TV creative depicting a ride share driver and the various moments throughout his workday, digital advertising and ongoing "Chew Through" social content.

"When you find your freshness and tune into life's positive moments, the tensions of the world feel more manageable," says Iryna Shandarivska, Senior Category Director at Mondelēz International. "Through the 'Chew Through' campaign, we hope to deliver a welcomed burst of freshness into our fans' day-to-day lives."

To better understand what situations are the most inconvenient and how consumers tackle those moments, TRIDENT gum conducted a national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, with a concentrated focus in cities including New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia. Data from the national survey includes:

Three in four (76%) say the day goes by too slowly when they aren't busy and half (50%) say they would procrastinate if their day wasn't jam-packed.

The biggest stressful moments among adults surveyed include thinking about paying bills (62%), thinking about the future (62%), when the internet is super slow (54%), and when they're thinking about what they should be doing (52%).

45% of adults surveyed feel like they are always on and never get a break, with Millennials even more likely to say so (61%).

Stress isn't the only thing: half say they are nervous when thinking about the future (55%), making a big purchase (55%), and thinking about paying bills (54%).

9-in-10 (87%) agree crossing something off their to-do list is really satisfying, with Baby Boomers (91%) and Gen X (89%) more likely than Millennials (80%) to find crossing something off their to-do list really satisfying.

Is your day off track? Late to work? Deadlines ahead? Let the long-lasting chew of TRIDENT gum get you through.

