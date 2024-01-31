Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics Unveils the Path to Brand Brilliance, Elevated ROI, and Customer Value

News provided by

Trigent Software

31 Jan, 2024, 08:36 ET

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider, launched Trigent AXLR8 Labs for the Transportation and Logistics Services - A tech enabler that combines Trigent's domain and technical expertise to help Transportation and Logistics companies move freight faster and smarter.

Continue Reading
Discover Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics
Discover Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics

Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics is a unique service offering. It is a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower shippers, carriers, brokers, and 3PLs to accelerate their digital transformation and stay market-relevant. Whether startups or established enterprises, the tech accelerator enables businesses to achieve remarkable outcomes in multimodal supply chain orchestration, elastic logistics, and digital freight marketplace, thus paving the way to fast-forward their tech innovations.

With its Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) model, Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics: 

  • Enhances organizational ecosystem connectivity
  • Ditches the complexities of EDI management
  • Enables businesses to gain real-time visibility and control with IoT integration expertise and data analysis
  • Helps organizations gain competitive advantage with an AI-powered dynamic pricing engine
  • Streamlines last-mile delivery and route planning by leveraging GenAI.

Learn more about the new offering

Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent, said, "The current FreightTech landscape is highly competitive and dynamic; technology is pivotal for organizations to stay ahead. From shipment orders, documentation, multimodal transport selection, and warehouse storage to last-mile delivery, businesses are looking to integrate their systems with cutting-edge tech. Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics will enable organizations to enhance transparency, create new business models, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction."

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results, and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvtFCymE7YY

SOURCE Trigent Software

Also from this source

Trigent and John Snow Labs Unveil AI Accelerator (Trigent AXLR8 Labs), Poised to Revolutionize Healthcare and Legal Landscapes

Trigent and John Snow Labs Unveil AI Accelerator (Trigent AXLR8 Labs), Poised to Revolutionize Healthcare and Legal Landscapes

Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider and John Snow Labs, a trailblazer in AI and NLP for healthcare, proudly announce the launch...
Trigent Recognized as a Leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones

Trigent Recognized as a Leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones

Trigent, a US-based technology services provider, has been recognized as a leader in ER&D Services and Enterprise Software for Small and Medium...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.