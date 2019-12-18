Trigent Hires Diwakar Menon as Head of QA Practice to Support Rapid Growth

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software, a global technology solutions company, announced today that Diwakar Menon has joined the company as the head of its rapidly growing software testing and quality assurance practice. Diwakar Menon would be instrumental in adding new clients and revenue, apart from bringing excellence in delivery and best-in-class services to Trigent's existing marquee clients in the healthcare, hi-tech and education sectors.

Diwakar joins Trigent after more than 30 years of experience spread across entrepreneurship, executive leadership, and management. His forte is in implementing transformational roadmaps for companies, from startups to Fortune 100, by building robust, motivated, and passionate end-to-end testing teams. Diwakar most recently led his company Last Miles Consultants from a startup to an enterprise that has carved a niche for itself in the consulting space. Earlier, he had held leadership positions in Tech Mahindra, Perot Systems (Dell), Deutsche Software, Tata Unisys (TCS), and CMC.

In his new role, Diwakar will be working to further strengthen Trigent's test and quality assurance capabilities. He will lead the company's efforts to build Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based testing frameworks, IoT testing, and pave the way for the new-age scriptless automated testing.

Expressing his delight on the occasion, Bharat Khatau, Chairman & CEO, Trigent Software, said, "I am excited to have Diwakar on board to advance our vision of becoming a leader in the testing space. His vast experience and deep expertise will enable us to harness the power of disruptive technologies in the testing practice, and help us develop a unique capability-edge."

