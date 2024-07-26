Trigent's AI Launchpad Fast-tracks AI Innovation and Integration

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology provider, has launched the AI Launchpad - a robust AI starter kit designed to help organizations move from concept to implementation within just six weeks.

Explore Trigent's AI Launchpad

Explore Trigent's AI Launchpad, a unique offering that helps companies fast-track Gen AI implementation, and move from concept to MVP in just 6 weeks!

The robust starter kit helps companies with complex AI and Gen AI integrations and implementations in diverse areas from operations to customer experience. In under six weeks, companies can experience a holistic process that will pave the way for seamless AI adoption across diverse business areas.

The AI Launchpad is fundamentally designed to help companies uncover hidden AI opportunities, craft actionable plans, and transform into AI-driven powerhouses. The program begins with AI opportunity discovery and strategic use case selection, before moving on to solution architecture design, prototype development, proof of concept validation, and concluding with a long-term implementation roadmap.

Through the AI Launchpad, companies can accelerate AI and Generative AI adoption for strategic long-term growth. A key highlight of the launchpad is Trigent's AI Studio, which comprises open-source and licensed algorithms, curated industry datasets, pre-built interfaces, and custom workflow templates for scalability and ease of use.

Learn More about the AI Launchpad

Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent, said, "The AI Launchpad is a game-changer for organizations looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence, enabling them to move from concept to MVP within just 6 weeks. It provides all the essential tools and knowledge needed to chart your AI maturity journey and integrate AI into various areas of your business. A culmination of our technology expertise and experience, the AI Launchpad empowers businesses to define a sustainable AI strategy that delivers maximum value at minimum costs."

About Trigent:

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com

Media Contact:

Shamini Martin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (508) 490 6000

Website: www.trigent.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXLFLSHBVIo

SOURCE Trigent Software