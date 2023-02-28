TriHealth Patient Monitoring Program Sees Unprecedented Success with ThinkAndor®

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that provides world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate, enables TriHealth patient monitoring program to report unparalleled success.

In 2022, TriHealth began to build out services to better align with the future of healthcare by evolving its telehealth ecosystem. As part of this evolution, TriHealth made transformative strides by advancing its remote patient monitoring program with ThinkAndor®. ThinkAndor® Virtual Patient Monitoring empowers clinicians and care teams with AI-powered workflows and next-best actions to track patient progress enabling clinical staff to intervene swiftly – improving outcomes and lowering readmission rates.

ThinkAndor's intuitive platform is easy to use for both patients and care teams and does not require downloading an app. This ease of use has decreased the amount of time spent onboarding new patients by 25% which allows the program to onboard more patients in a shorter period of time. Additionally, 100% of patients who graduated from the Remote Patient Care Hypertension program, while using ThinkAndor's platform, have said that they were very satisfied with their experience in the program. This is both a reflection of the care received from the nurse and pharmacy care team as well as the ThinkAndor platform. Care managers are better able to manage large populations with the support of ThinkAndor's flexible dashboard that simplifies work by integrating notifications, tracking, and communications.

"The results we have experienced with ThinkAndor® are phenomenal. Our care teams are seeing better outcomes and will be expanding our monitoring program to include additional patient populations," explained Nick Kostoff, senior manager, telehealth, at TriHealth. "The efficiency of ThinkAndor has empowered us to develop a sustainable telehealth program that supports our patient populations more efficiently by establishing virtual access points to care that our patients didn't have previously."

"We are proud to be a part of creating healthier communities. A successful virtual health strategy must provide a unified approach to delivering care anywhere – including the home," explained Srini Surendranath, chief product & strategy officer of Andor Health. "With the power of AI, ThinkAndor® enables health systems to optimize staff while improving access to care."

