Trillium Community Health Plan Announces Request for Proposals to Fund Community Benefit Initiatives

Approximately $18 million in grant funding will be awarded to local organizations to support projects advancing health equity

EUGENE, Ore. and TIGARD, Ore., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) announced today a Request for Proposals (RFP) for 2023 Community Benefit Initiatives. All grant funding is designed to support projects that drive healthcare quality solutions to improve the social determinants of health through community benefit initiatives. Proposed community-level interventions may support both Trillium Oregon Health Plan members and members of the larger community, and are focused on improving health outcomes, alleviating health disparities, and advancing health equity.

Trillium will award approximately $18 million to local organizations that provide service to communities among our Tri-County and Southwest regions, with funding awards anticipated to start at $200,000 or more.

"Trillium is committed to collaborating with providers and local organizations to increase access to integrated, culturally responsive healthcare services for our members and for the community as a whole," said Sarah Kelley Brewer, Trillium Plan President & CEO. "We're proud to make this investment in innovative partnerships that will help advance health equity and build healthy communities throughout Oregon."

Organizations serving Lane, Western Douglas (Reedsport), Western Linn (Harrisburg), Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties are invited to apply. Organizations are encouraged to consider submitting joint applications for funding of projects with broad community impact and collaboration.

Applications are due Friday, April 28, 2023 by 5 p.m. PT. Awards will be announced Friday, July 1, 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit the Trillium website at www.trilliumohp.com.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan serves Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services for OHP members. For more information, please visit our website .

