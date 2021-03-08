Trillium Flow Technologies™ acquires Red Point Alloys BV

STAMFORD, Conn., HOUSTON and LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, we are excited to announce Red Point Alloys BV ("Red Point") is joining Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium").

Founded in 1987, Red Point specializes in the design, manufacture, and quick delivery of exotic material isolation valves for applications in petrochemical, chemical, fertilizer, oil & gas production, LNG, and other industrial processes.

Trillium Flow Technologies, a First Reserve portfolio company, is focused on its mission to passionately assist our customers by providing critical products and services to help them meet the needs of today's ever-challenging world. Trillium's BDKä, Hopkinsons®, and Atwood & Morrill® brands combined with Red Point's offerings uniquely position the combined companies with the ability to offer market-leading deliveries for an extensive range of valve products.

"I am excited to expand the Trillium Flow Technologies family and to offer our global and growing customer base a broader range of highly engineered, quick delivery flow control products. Red Point is a market leader in the fast-delivery of specialty valves and a seamless fit within our portfolio." — David Paradis, CEO, Trillium Flow Technologies

"I am proud that Red Point and our employees are now part of Trillium Flow Technologies. Trillium's worldwide sales network and expansive portfolio of highly engineered valves combined with Red Point's streamlined processes and fast-track valve offering will create great value for both companies' customers." — Frank van Os, CEO, Red Point Alloys BV

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of engineered valves and pumps used in energy and broader industrial applications. Its established portfolio of brands serves customers in the power generation, oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining, and industrial sectors. Learn more at: www.trilliumflow.com

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy including related industrial markets. With 35+ years of industry insight, investment expertise, and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships raising USD $32 billion of capital. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Learn more at: www.firstreserve.com

