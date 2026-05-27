Trillium Surveyor and Crypto.com Expand Surveillance Readiness for Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor, provider of trade surveillance and best execution analytics software, has partnered with Crypto.com's OG Prediction Markets, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing house, to integrate leading prediction market data into its platform, expanding surveillance coverage for firms entering and participating in the space.

As prediction markets grow, the need for scalable oversight continues to increase. The integration of Crypto.com's data into Surveyor helps firms monitor for potential manipulation, including spoofing, wash trading, and suspicious activity around event resolution. It also complements Surveyor's new Prior Knowledge Signal, designed to flag unusual order activity that may suggest trading on material non-public information.

"Prediction markets are growing rapidly," said Lisa Balter Saacks, President of Trillium Surveyor. "Firms entering the space need surveillance and oversight in place from the beginning. Through the ongoing ingestion of OG Prediction Market's data into Surveyor, we are helping clients build the oversight foundation they need from day one."

"Prediction market participants need access to trusted infrastructure and high-quality market data," said Steve Humenik, EVP and Global Head of Legal for Prediction & Capital Markets at Crypto.com. "Our collaboration with Trillium Surveyor is another step in strengthening the global prediction market ecosystem for firms seeking to participate in the market with greater confidence."

The data collaboration builds on Surveyor's broader coverage roadmap, including prior expansions into digital assets and 24/5 trading, and reflects the firm's focus on helping clients adapt oversight as market structure evolves.

About Trillium Surveyor

Trillium Surveyor is a trade surveillance and best execution analytics software provider. The platform is designed to help risk and compliance leaders elevate oversight, meet evolving regulatory expectations and drive real performance gains. Used by leading financial institutions worldwide, Surveyor turns complex trade data into actionable insights with advanced manipulation detection and execution analysis. Learn more at www.TrilliumSurveyor.com .

About Crypto.com and OG

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

OG is the global brand of the Crypto.com enterprise that operates several business lines to service customers globally. North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. is an affiliate of Crypto.com, conducts business under the brands OG Prediction Markets and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. OG Prediction Markets and CDNA offer the trading of prediction market contracts on multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrency, financials, companies, economics, climate and culture through direct access and intermediaries such as Introducing Brokers and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs). OG Broker is the doing business as name of the CFTC-registered FCM, Foris DAX FCM LLC.

Learn more at https://crypto.com/ and https://og.com/.

SOURCE Trillium Surveyor