Trillium Surveyor Wins Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution by 2026 A-Team Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor, a leading trade surveillance and best execution analytics software provider, has won 'Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution' at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2026. The winners were selected by A-Team Group's editorial team and Innovation Advisory Board made up of key executives from leading financial institutions.

Trillium Surveyor was recognized for helping firms analyze trade data at scale to identify potentially manipulative behavior, reduce false positives, and improve investigative efficiency. Built for today's markets, the platform supports explainable oversight through intuitive workflows and a high-quality normalized trade data foundation.

Recent innovation includes industry-first surveillance coverage for 24/5 trading, expanded coverage for prediction markets and digital assets, and unified trade surveillance and best execution analytics designed to reduce silos, improve efficiency, and help firms drive better performance.

"We are delighted to recognize Trillium Surveyor as the winner of the Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution in the 2026 A-Team Innovation Awards. Our awards are designed to honor the industry leaders who set new benchmarks in financial services by delivering high-value, transformative solutions. The quality of entries this year was exceptional, making Surveyor's win a significant testament to their dedication and creative excellence in the industry," says Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group.

Lisa Balter Saacks, President of Trillium Surveyor, said: "We are honored to be recognized by A-Team Group. Firms need technology that can handle growing market complexity without becoming harder to use. Our focus is to deliver powerful tools that are intuitive, practical, and built for modern oversight."

For more information on Trillium Surveyor and its award-winning trade surveillance and best execution analytics platform, please visit the company website.

About Trillium Surveyor

Trillium Surveyor is a trade surveillance and best execution analytics software provider. The platform is designed to help risk and compliance leaders elevate oversight, meet evolving regulatory expectations and drive real performance gains. Used by leading financial institutions worldwide, Surveyor turns complex trade data into actionable insights with advanced manipulation detection and execution analysis. Learn more at www.TrilliumSurveyor.com.

SOURCE Trillium Surveyor