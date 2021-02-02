Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Announces 2021 Sponsorship with Professional Pickleball Association (PPA)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a leading 55+ and resort community developer, today announced the brand's sponsorship with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), one of the foremost organizations in the country's fastest growing sport.

The PPA offers amateur through professional tournaments, with 14 tournaments on the 2021 schedule—some of the largest and highest-paid tournaments in pickleball's history. The PPA Championships of 2020 in Las Vegas The organization's first tournaments started in 2019 and it has since welcomed an average of 200-300 players in the professional division and more in the amateur division. PPA hosts tournaments in California, Utah, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Toronto.

Trilogy® operates in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has pickleball courts and organized clubs at most of its communities. As pickleball has grown tremendously in popularity, Trilogy® has expanded its offerings to its Members as a way to enjoy this sport that appeals to players of all ages, including those who are 55 and older.

Jeff McQueen, President of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division, commented, "Pickleball has long been one of the most popular sports at many Trilogy® communities, so this sponsorship is ideally timed and aligns perfectly with our goals of offering our Homeowners opportunities to enhance their wellness and try new things. We're honored and excited to team up with PPA to reach pickleball fans across the country and introduce them to our incredible 55+ and resort communities. We couldn't ask for a better match."

Trilogy® creates communities that bring people together so they can create richer, happier lives. Life is focused on discovering passions, seizing opportunities, having fun, and creating lifelong friendships. "Pickleball is a friendly, easy-entry sport and one that we've found many are eager to try," says McQueen. "As part of our commitment to inspiring wellness and adventure, we love helping people be spontaneous and take up activities they've never tried before. Our PPA sponsorship furthers our goal to help people connect with one another and try new things."

For over 20 years, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been delivering homebuyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities, with innovations like Resort Clubs, signature restaurants, onsite day spas and wellness centers, avid trail systems, comprehensive fitness facilities, wine and spirit programs, nationally simulcast events and classes, and national group travel. A key differentiator is Trilogy's full resort staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences. In addition, executive chefs, sommeliers, wellness directors, and fitness trainers create a true resort experience for Trilogy® Homeowners.

The 2021 PPA season begins in February 2021 with the Foot Solutions Grand Slam, in Mesa, AZ . Learn more about the PPA 2021 tournaments at www.ppatour.com.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or y selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts, and more. Learn more at ExperienceTrilogy.com.

Trilogy® by Shea Homes® received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.LifestoryResearch.com.

