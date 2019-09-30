Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Trilogy by Shea Homes has developed or managed 24 resort lifestyle communities since 1999, including 14 currently selling across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

Going beyond the traditional golf course, golf grills and card rooms, Trilogy has reinvented what active adult and resort living means by developing enriched environments conducive to personal transformation.

"While we build exceptional Shea homes, I believe our success over the last 20 years is our ability to design spaces that homeowners never realized they always wanted," said Jeff McQueen, President of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. "A huge driver for us is to captivate female shoppers by developing forward thinking amenities that fulfill their interests. Being on the cutting edge of resort lifestyle programming is what motivates us, what keeps us relevant and ultimately is why so many buyers choose Trilogy."

A testament to this, Trilogy was one of the first to integrate many mainstay amenities and home options seen today amongst industry players.

As the game of golf has progressed, Trilogy communities have evolved golf offerings for homeowners, often designing courses that make the game more appealing and more accessible to more people, whether avid players or those wishing to learn the game. Some examples found at Trilogy communities include: At Trilogy at Wickenburg Ranch in Arizona , Li'l Wick and Watering Hole seamlessly blend golf and entertainment. Set up for serious or casual play day or night, Li'l Wick is a 9-hole 3 par course that can be played in flip flops without a tee time. This innovative venue hosts popular outdoor games, nine wide-screen televisions showing all the big games, fire pits, a four-person hammock, and music streamed around the course completes the laid-back fun vibe. The course surrounds Watering Hole, an inviting outdoor bar and grill, featuring classic American fare as well as select beers, wines and cocktails.





Redefining the game of golf at Trilogy at Ocala Preserve, renowned golf designer Tripp Davis and PGA Tour star Tom Lehman designed a course that can be played in multiple ways according to pace and flexibility. Homeowners can play 6 holes in under an hour or 18 holes on the championship course.





High tech golf simulators can be found at many communities without courses on-site, providing homeowners the opportunity to sharpen their skillsets for off-site excursions. These are also perfect for non-golfers who are intimidated to hit the links or just want to try a fun activity during a Trilogy happy hour.





A pioneer in health and wellness for 55-plus and resort communities, Trilogy was one of the the first to amplify fitness offerings for women and men with Pilates, Zumba and more. A significant differential to competitors, Dr. , board-certified Naturopathic Physician, provides signature wellness education program for Trilogy communities across the country. Dr. Amy delivers guidance on a range of topics of interest through newsletters and simulcast workshops, allowing homeowners to participate in interactive learning sessions at participating Trilogy communities. Trilogy has also been at the vanguard of several signature wellness programs, including full day spas and branded fitness experiences like Afturburn, combining the best of high-intensity interval work, personal training, and mobility modules to create a motivating and effective fitness regimen for homeowners. Beyond what instructors provide on-site, each club offers on-demand fitness classes to enjoy. MODERNIZATION OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE HOMES. Shea Homes' Trilogy communities was one of the first in the nation to provide a standard solar package in communities across the country in 2007. Today, solar options vary by community. This month, Shea Homes launched SheaConnect™, a suite of smart home features included in most new homes, designed specifically to improve and ease the daily life of the homeowner.

All Trilogy communities showcase the indigenous charm and character of their surrounding areas, while providing homeowners with a true resort-caliber lifestyle. Notably, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained teams.

For more information on Shea Homes' Trilogy communities across the nation, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

