Trilogy® by Shea Homes Plans Expansion into Idaho

Operating currently in Washington, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Virginia, Trilogy will expand its brand into the Idaho market, which is highly sought after by new homebuyers and retirees.

Trilogy® Valor, a planned 55+ community, will be located to the southwest of Boise in the burgeoning small town of Kuna, just 16 miles from downtown and adjacent to the Falcon Crest Golf Club. As part of the Valor master plan, Trilogy® Valor will offer a resort-style community in a desirable area with lots of outdoor recreation that is popular with retirees based on the attainable cost of living and natural amenities.

Mark Gray, Area President of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division in Washington, commented, "This will be Trilogy's first entry into Idaho, and we're very excited to bring the enriched Trilogy lifestyle we've been successful with here in Washington to buyers in Boise. Demand is high for the resort-caliber lifestyle planned at Trilogy® Valor, centered around wellness, connecting with others, and the freedom to learn and try new experiences."

With the incredible success of the Trilogy communities in Seattle, Boise, which has been included in top 10 markets for retirement for its great weather, outdoor lifestyle, and low crime, makes it an ideal choice for today's retirees. The city was named a Best Place to Retire by Forbes in August 2020 and a Most Moved-to City by Business Insider in September 2020.

Sales at Trilogy® Valor are planned to begin in summer 2021. An interest list is now being generated for buyers wanting the first opportunity to learn about info sessions, amenities, home designs, exclusive events, pricing, and early homesite reservations. Homebuyers are invited to join the list now or contact a New Home Advisor at 866-985-6791 with questions.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts, and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

