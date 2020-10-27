Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Plans to Expand For the First Time into Sacramento and Boise Plus adds a Second Las Vegas Location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a leading 55+ and resort community developer today announced the brand's planned expansion into Sacramento, CA and Boise, ID as well as a second Trilogy community in Las Vegas, NV. These newest Trilogy communities come amidst a surge of buyer interest and sales strength in the 55+ sector of new homebuilding. Operating currently in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, these new communities will expand the Trilogy brand in three highly sought after markets by new homebuyers and retirees.

Jeff McQueen, President of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division commented, "We are super excited to bring the enriched Trilogy lifestyle to 55+ buyers in all three of these markets. Our customer research shows strong demand for a true resort-caliber lifestyle centered around wellness, connecting with others, and the freedom to learn and try experiences, all top priorities for 55+ buyers today. The Trilogy brand is dedicated to creating exceptional communities that allow people to live happier during this exciting chapter in their life. I'm immensely proud that the strength of our business and enthusiasm expressed by our homeowners has allowed this growth to be possible and we remain excited for our teams to continue to make Trilogy the top brand in 55+ lifestyle."

For over 20 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been delivering buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like on-site day spas and wellness centers; Avid trail systems; comprehensive fitness including Afturburn HIIT workouts, free weights and resistance training, spin and Pilates classes and movement studios for yoga, tai chi and other group classes; farm to table restaurants; robust wine and spirit programs; nationally simulcast events and classes; national group travel; homeowner led clubs and more. One of Trilogy's key differentiators towards executing an enhanced day to day life is a full resort staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences, Executive Chefs, Sommeliers, Wellness Directors and Fitness Trainers, all who work together to create a true resort experience for our Member homeowners.

Trilogy's lifestyle is well suited to all three markets where these new communities are located. Boise has been included in top 10 markets for retirement for its great weather, outdoor lifestyle and low crime, making it an ideal choice for today's retirees. Sacramento is highly desirable as one of the more affordable cities in California with mild weather, proximity to the Bay Area, Napa and Lake Tahoe, as well as an outdoor-oriented lifestyle. Long a destination for retirees, Las Vegas is also among the top destinations this year for Baby Boomers. The lower cost of living, no income tax, temperate climate and low crime rate are enticing more buyers fueled by the desire to move now.

Trilogy Sunstone will be located in northwest Las Vegas, the third community Shea has built in this retirement hot spot. This new community marks the first time a larger-scale Trilogy community will be created within a Vegas masterplan. Sales are planned to begin in early 2021. Trilogy Valor in Boise will be located to the southwest of Boise in the burgeoning small town of Kuna, just 16 miles from downtown Boise and adjacent to the Falcon Crest Golf Club. As part of the Valor master plan, sales are planned to begin in early 2021. Trilogy Bickford Ranch in Sacramento will be located just east of popular Lincoln and north of Rocklin, 24 miles northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with view opportunities from the community site of downtown Sacramento, the Sierra Nevada's and Folsom Lake. Info Sessions will take place in 2021, sales are planned for late 2022. This will be the fifth Shea Homes 55+ community to open in northern California, giving buyers more choice than ever. Interest lists are now being generated for each community for those buyers wanting the first opportunity to learn about info sessions, amenities, home designs, exclusive events, pricing and early home site reservations.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

