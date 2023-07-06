Trilogy Real Estate Group Closes Oversubscribed Fund with more than $100 Million of Capital Commitments

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, recently completed fundraising for its latest offering. Trilogy Multifamily Fund V, LP had more than $100 million in total commitments, exceeding its original goal.

Trilogy is using the proceeds to complete the construction of a geographically diversified portfolio of three Class A multifamily real estate developments—Rivertown Commons, a 408-unit community in Grandville, Michigan; The Lodge, a 237-unit community in Rochester, Minnesota and The Aurilla, a 171-unit community in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

"Our platform routinely analyzes, procures, and executes opportunities that leverage underutilized land in markets with the most durable renter demand and limited new supply," said Trilogy chief investment officer Jesse Karasik. "This Fund is another example of how we are able to employ the full complement of Trilogy's integrated team to match capital with opportunities that deliver necessary households to the market and compelling risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 14 investment offerings, including DSTs and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $4.5 billion.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group