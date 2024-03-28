Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Deanna Mayer as Assistant Regional Vice President and Product Specialist

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Deanna Mayer has joined the company as assistant regional vice president and product specialist. In her new role, Mayer will be supporting the sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings in the Midwest with Regional Vice President Ed Ducett.

"Deanna's experience and success in the wholesaling industry makes her an invaluable resource for the Trilogy team," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "As we work to expand our sales and distribution efforts, we look forward to working with Deanna as she builds her career with Trilogy."

Mayer has more than 20 years of wholesaling experience working with REITs, BDCs and private placements. She spent 10 years as an internal wholesaler at CNL Securities Corp. and held similar roles at MassMutual and Triloma Securities. Most recently Mayer worked at Shopoff Realty Investments as an internal/hybrid wholesaler selling private placements and qualified opportunity zones.

Mayer received her bachelor's degree from Nyack College and a master's degree from Chapman University. She holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 16 investment offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts and qualified opportunity zone funds.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has consistently been recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago.

