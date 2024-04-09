Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Erica Blue as Product Specialist and Assistant Territory Manager

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Erica Blue has joined the company as product specialist and assistant territory manager. Blue will be responsible for supporting sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings in the western US region with Senior Regional Vice President Travis Hamlin.

"We are building a top-tier sales team to support our growing investment platform and are pleased that Erica has joined forces with us," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Erica has an impressive track record and a passion for real estate that make her ideally suited for this opportunity."

Blue has been working in the alternatives space since 2008 and has been recognized as a top internal wholesaler six times. Most recently she was with Capital Square where she added to her experience marketing investment products including Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), qualified opportunity zone funds, development funds and non-traded REITs.

Blue holds her FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations and has completed the Fundamentals of Alternatives Investments program from the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA). She graduated from University of California, Irvine with a bachelor's degree and is pursuing a master of professional studies in real estate from Georgetown University.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 16 investment offerings, including DSTs and qualified opportunity zone funds.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago.

