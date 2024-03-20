Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Industry Veteran Archie Hughes as Senior Regional Vice President

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Archie Hughes has joined the company as senior regional vice president. Hughes will be responsible for furthering the sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings in the eastern US region.

"Financial intermediaries continue to seek options that lessen the impacts market turbulence has on clients' portfolios," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Archie has developed a reputation as a trusted resource for independent and fee-based advisors that will position him well to educate and inform on the benefits that real estate-based alternatives can provide in successful portfolio outcomes."

Hughes is a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry and has expertise in an array of alternative investments including REITs, private equity, interval and closed end funds, BDCs and credit funds. Most recently he was a director with Apollo Global Management where he was the top producer in the independent broker dealer and RIA channels.

Throughout his career he has held similar positions with Griffin Capital Securities, Shopoff Realty Investments, Triloma Securities, CNL Securities and Wells Real Estate Funds where he was lauded as a top producer multiple times.

Hughes holds his FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations and has a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 16 investment offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts and qualified opportunity zone funds.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin



Spotlight Marketing Communications



(949) 427-1385



[email protected]



SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group