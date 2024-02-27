Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires John Scarcella as National Accounts Manager

News provided by

Trilogy Real Estate Group

27 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that John Scarcella has joined the company as its national accounts manager. In his new role, Scarcella will be responsible for managing relationships and business development efforts with broker-dealers and registered investment advisors, as well as supporting the distribution efforts of the company's affiliated funds' current and future product offerings.

"We are very fortunate to have attracted a multi-faceted, results-driven professional like John to the Trilogy team," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "As we continue to expand our sales and distribution efforts, John will be instrumental in spearheading our marketing efforts and educating broker-dealers and RIAs on the many benefits our offerings may offer."

A proven industry veteran, Scarcella brings to Trilogy more than 35 years of success in structuring and marketing complex alternative investment strategies across multiple asset classes, structures and platforms. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in the build out and leadership of the national sales and account teams for three start-up asset management and distribution companies.

"I am excited to join this highly respected team of investment professionals who share my passion for providing access to quality investment opportunities to independent financial advisors and their clients," said Scarcella.

In his previous role as managing director at S2K Financial, Scarcella developed and implemented a strategy to introduce the S2K alternative investment platform to broker-dealers and RIAs. Scarcella has also held similar positions at Baker Tilly Capital, Triloma Securities, Altegris Investments and Steben & Company. Additionally, throughout his career, Scarcella has recruited, trained and mentored some of the most successful and respected alternative investment consultants in the industry today.

Scarcella earned his MBA with a concentration in marketing from Santa Clara University. He holds FINRA Series 6, 22, 26, 39, 63, and SIE registrations.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 16 investment offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts and qualified opportunity zone funds.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group
Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has consistently been recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago. 

Contact:  

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications  

(949) 427-1385

[email protected] 

SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group

