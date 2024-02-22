Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Margo Steahly as Senior Vice President, Sales Operations & Due Diligence

News provided by

Trilogy Real Estate Group

22 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Margo Steahly has joined the company as senior vice president, sales operations and due diligence. Steahly will be responsible for furthering the sales efforts of Trilogy's private placement offerings.

"Trilogy is always looking to enhance the performance of its sales and distribution efforts, and Margo's extensive background makes her an excellent addition for our sales team," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Her passion for the alternative investment industry coupled with her contacts in the securities arena make her an invaluable resource, and we are pleased to welcome her to our team."

Steahly has more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been focused on private placements since 2003. Prior to Trilogy, Steahly worked at Capital Square in a series of roles culminating as executive vice president due diligence, where she directly interacted with due diligence officers and disseminated information to the broker-dealer and RIA communities in support of raising funds for Delaware statutory trust (DST) properties, qualified opportunity zone funds and a REIT.

In addition, she has served as director of tenant-in-common sales at ORIX, where she helped develop a scalable business platform that incorporated a web-based due diligence information distribution system, a turnkey application and closing process for investors and a server-secured contact management database. During her time with one of the pioneering tenant-in-common firms, Steahly became actively involved with the first meeting of the Tenant in Common Association (TICA), predecessor to the premier industry trade organization now known as the Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA).

Steahly has authored several articles on 1031 exchanges and regularly participates in leading industry panel discussions. She holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses, is a graduate of DePaul University in Chicago and is currently pursuing her master's degree in real estate at Georgetown University.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 16 investment offerings, including DSTs and qualified opportunity zone funds.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group
Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications 

(949) 427-1385

[email protected] 

SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.