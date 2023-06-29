Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Travis Hamlin as Senior Regional Vice President

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Travis Hamlin has joined the company as a senior regional vice president. Hamlin will be responsible for furthering the sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings in the western US region.

"As Trilogy expands its suite of investment offerings, we are confident that Travis's experience and success across an array of alternative investment products will allow him to hit the ground running," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "His demonstrated ability to consult on practice management and portfolio construction will make him an invaluable resource for the wealth advisors we work with on our multifamily investment offerings."

Hamlin joins Trilogy with nearly 20 years of experience in the sales and marketing of investment products including Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), qualified opportunity zone funds and non-traded REITs. In his role, he will work closely with financial intermediaries through the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisory (RIA) channels to educate them on Trilogy's investment products and the general trends occurring in the real estate and alternative investment sectors.

For the past six years, Hamlin was a top-performing wholesaler for Pacific Oak Capital Markets and SmartStop. Hamlin has also represented Cole Capital and Fidelity in various investment- and sales-related capacities during his career. Hamlin holds FINRA Series 7 & 63 registrations and graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in business with a concentration in management.

Trilogy Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages properties across the Midwest and the Southeast, and has sponsored more than 14 investment offerings, including DSTs and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $4.5 billion.

