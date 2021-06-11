Trilogy Real Estate Group Named One of NAA's Top Places to Work

CHICAGO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment, property management and development firm, earned national recognition today as a top property management company in the National Apartment Association's 2021 NAA Best Places to Work award program, which identifies member organizations that encourage employee engagement and performance and foster collaborative and innovative work environments.

Winners were determined based on scores gathered from a Net Promoter Scores (NPS)-based anonymous employee satisfaction survey, launched as part of the awards program. Employees themselves determine where their organization ranks, providing employers with valuable feedback about their workplace.

"We are immensely honored to have received this recognition from our employees' own feedback," said Neil Gehani, CEO of Trilogy Real Estate Group. "We feel certain that our engaging and fulfilling work environment translates to our residents and is reflected in the numerous awards our property management team has received over the years."

"Congratulations to Trilogy for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO. "Your employees made it clear — Trilogy is a great place to work that cares about, listens to and acts upon the needs and ideas of their employees. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a focus on multifamily apartments and commercial real estate. Trilogy has been recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies for 8 consecutive years and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have completed over $4 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been tested in multiple real estate cycles and consistently sources and manages attractive real estate investments in major markets around the United States.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 151 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses over 93,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

