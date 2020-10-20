Trimble and Boston Dynamics Announce Strategic Alliance to Extend the Use of Autonomous Robots in Construction

This turnkey solution will streamline operation of the robot and provide quality control for missions, enabling construction project managers to easily get a clear picture of jobsite progress on an ongoing basis. Trimble technologies integrated with the robot enable accurate, scalable and rapid data acquisition while Trimble's construction collaboration platforms provide a continuous flow of information between field and office. In addition, customers will benefit from world-class local support and service from Trimble and its distribution partners.

Mortenson, a U.S. builder, developer and engineering services provider headquartered in Minneapolis, is one of the first customers to leverage the competitive advantages of this new technology combination. Mortenson has a strong history of Lean innovation and project technology expertise. In this spirit of eliminating jobsite waste and increasing efficiency, the team has been piloting Spot robots with Trimble's SPS986 GNSS solutions to autonomously navigate challenging exterior construction environments such as solar farms to continuously document existing site conditions. An automated and repeatable approach to field data capture can provide Mortenson with real-time awareness of project status, helping to accelerate project delivery. Through Trimble's Early Experience Program, contractors such as Mortenson have advanced access to this technology for the purposes of evaluating its suitability in actual construction projects.

"Robots will play a crucial role in automated construction workflows and can augment the human workforce by handling dirty, dull and dangerous tasks," said Martin Holmgren, general manager, Building Field Solutions at Trimble. "Our experience with early adopters like Mortenson gave us visibility into the transformative potential of an integrated solution that seamlessly marries a world-class robot with construction-specific sensors and workflows. We're excited about this alliance and the potential to bring unprecedented improvements in safety, quality and productivity to our construction customers."

"We believe the combination of Trimble's experience and industry leadership in construction technologies and Boston Dynamics' Spot can transform the way the industry operates," said Michael Perry, vice president of business development at Boston Dynamics. "The integrated solution will enable any jobsite leader to deploy Spot and Trimble technologies to get an accurate view of construction progress through real-time data collection. With a more comprehensive view of site activity, project managers can take proactive measures to ensure on-time, on-budget and safer project delivery."

Availability

The integrated solution is expected to be available by the second quarter 2021 through Boston Dynamics, Trimble and select BuildingPoint™ and SITECH® distribution partners in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Through Trimble's Early Experience Program, select customers will have the opportunity to preview development of the solution in advance of general availability. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com/spot and www.bostondynamics.com/spot.

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling the toughest robotics challenges. Our core mission is to lead the creation and delivery of robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence that add value in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces and positively impact society. We create high-performance robots equipped with perception, navigation and intelligence by combining the principles of dynamic control and balance with sophisticated mechanical designs, cutting-edge electronics and next-generation software. We have three mobile robots in our portfolio - Spot®, Handle™ and Atlas® - as well as Pick™, a computer vision-based robotics solution for logistics. Founded in 1992, Boston Dynamics spun out of the MIT Leg Lab and is one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2020. For more information on our company and its technologies, visit: www.bostondynamics.com .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire AEC industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

