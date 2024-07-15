Trimble and Esri Elevate Long-standing Partnership to Drive Innovation in Construction and Infrastructure Management

Through deeper collaboration and technology integrations, customers will benefit from modern infrastructure construction and asset lifecycle management solutions

Companies to further support efforts on emerging technology innovation, digital transformation, sustainable business practices and humanitarian projects

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced the extension of their long-standing strategic partnership with Esri to enhance collaboration in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping. The ongoing effort advances methods to optimize processes, support decision making and automate workflows that enable greener infrastructure planning, construction and operations for mutual customers.

The announcement was made today at the 2024 Esri User Conference in San Diego, California.

For over 25 years, Trimble and Esri have advanced high-accuracy, location-enabled solutions for GIS users in key markets around the world, including construction, transportation, utilities, federal, state and local governments and forestry. Together, the companies have enabled customers to collect and use high-quality field data for better decision-making.

Trimble, now a Platinum partner in the Esri Partner Network, will focus on solution interoperability and deeper technology integration based on the expanded collaboration with Esri. This will help customers take advantage of new and exciting innovations through geospatial technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and connected workflows.

"Trimble and Esri are at the forefront of providing integrated solutions to enhance GIS workflow efficiencies for ArcGIS customers around the world," said Richard Cooke, director of business development at Esri. "This collaboration is particularly valuable in areas such as infrastructure management, asset lifecycle management, data advances and location intelligence that enable organizations to make more informed decisions."

"Our partnership with Esri supports our mission to modernize the plan-design-build-operate lifecycle," said Chris Stern, vice president of corporate ventures and partnerships at Trimble. "By more tightly integrating our advanced geospatial technologies and industry solutions with Esri's market-leading ArcGIS software, we are making it easier for our customers to achieve unparalleled accuracy, efficiency and sustainability in their projects. Together, we can enhance the way people build and manage infrastructure to create safer, smarter and more resilient communities worldwide."

Trimble and Esri's Latest Developments

In June 2024, Trimble launched Trimble Unity — a new asset lifecycle management suite for owners of capital improvement projects and public infrastructure. This software suite leverages Esri's GIS innovation into construction project and capital planning, enterprise asset management and permitting solutions to transform the way universities, healthcare facility operators, utilities and federal, state and local government jurisdictions get work done.

Additionally, Trimble and Esri are exploring emerging technologies, particularly in industry data models that support accurate generative AI technologies and workflows. Trimble's geospatial field systems, which collect high-accuracy location intelligence and 3D datasets, are enhancing workflow support in Esri ArcGIS Indoors and the ArcGIS Utility Network.

Trimble and Esri's partnership also underscores each organization's commitment to humanitarian efforts. Their recent collaboration with The HALO Trust , the world's largest landmine-clearing non-profit organization, combined Trimble's high-accuracy mapping technology with Esri's ArcGIS software to improve the capacity to locate and remove landmines and other explosive hazards, making communities safer.

To learn more about how Trimble and Esri are partnering, visit: www.trimble.com/esri

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

SOURCE Trimble