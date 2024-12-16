Integrated approach means less hassle and more support for complete slope stability monitoring solutions

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) and GroundProbe, part of Orica Digital Solutions (ASX: ORI) specializing in real-time solutions for measuring and monitoring geohazards, have announced a new collaboration. Instead of working through various suppliers to gain guidance on technology solutions, this joint effort will enable geotechnical mine monitoring customers to purchase a comprehensive slope stability monitoring portfolio from a single point of contact. GroundProbe customers can now easily purchase Trimble monitoring solutions to complement GroundProbe's range of sensors and software through their GroundProbe sales contact.

Trimble and GroundProbe Collaborate to Offer Complete Monitoring Portfolio for Geotechnical and Geospatial Mining Professionals

Mining operators can simplify sourcing and deployment to execute slope stability programs and take advantage of best-in-class service and support from GroundProbe, Trimble and the Trimble distribution channel. Customers will also experience more seamless integrations between Trimble and GroundProbe sensors and software, Trimble 4D Control™ and MonitorIQ® to enable smooth data flow. Incorporating the necessary mine monitoring sensors into one environment helps professionals visualize a more complete picture of site conditions to improve decision making on slope stability risks and site safety.

"Our work with Trimble allows GroundProbe and Orica Digital Solutions to offer a range of Trimble's advanced robotic and automatic total stations, 3D laser scanners and software solutions for our global customers," said Ben Moke, chief operating officer, GroundProbe. "Our organizations share a vision of providing open, connected and secure information that helps customers streamline workflows, boost efficiency and better manage risk."

Efficiency, reliability and safety are critical to mining operations, particularly when presented with extreme site conditions and the need to work 24/7/365. Slope stability monitoring supports these criteria and requires proven experts like Trimble and GroundProbe to innovate and deliver the best possible systems. The collaboration will help mining operators explore growth opportunities more easily by enhancing overall productivity and operational effectiveness through the combined expertise and efficiencies of both companies.

"We are focused on creating the best possible solution and service to Trimble and GroundProbe customers," said Riley Smith, strategic marketing director, monitoring, mining and tunneling at Trimble. "By accessing top-tier monitoring technology and support without the need to coordinate and manage multiple vendors, mining operators will gain greater reliability through the global support network of both companies. This will save valuable time and maximize efficiencies throughout the site."

