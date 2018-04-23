Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models

"This is another significant step forward in the adoption of construction technology by Kobelco. Allowing contractors to order a Tier 4 Final excavator from the Kobelco factory that only requires hand tools to install a full Trimble Earthworks system is an incredible advantage," said Troy Rigby, OEM manager for Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction, Asia Pacific.

"Kobelco is pleased to announce a Trimble Ready option for our 20t class excavator models, followed by other models throughout 2018," said Masayuki Komiyama, marketing manager, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. "Making it faster and less expensive to install Trimble machine control benefits both contractors and local dealers, and contributes to improving the overall productivity of construction sites."

Trimble's SITECH® global distribution network provides installation services, personalized training and local technical support for the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform installed on Kobelco excavators. SITECH dealers understand how to apply Trimble Connected Site® solutions across the construction site's operations to effectively improve on- and off-machine productivity.

Availability

Select Trimble Ready Kobelco Tier 4 Final excavators will be available in Australia and Europe in May 2018. The Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for excavators is available globally through the SITECH dealer channel.

About Kobelco

Kobelco has had over 88 years of history developing pioneering technology. In 1930, the company produced the first construction machine in Japan, the 50K electric mining shovel. Since then Kobelco has created products and technology like no other in the industry. Kobelco is dedicated to providing customers with excavators that hold true value through market leading design and technology for unbeaten low-fuel consumption and the iNDr System for optimum noise reduction. Kobelco's commitment to customers is to continue to provide high-quality products and excellent service supported through its Dealer Network of excavator specialists. Kobelco's focus is to provide more fuel efficient, powerful, comfortable and safe excavators, as well as to identify emerging trends in the market, ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. For more information, visit: http://www.kobelco.co.jp/english/construction_machinery.

About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division

Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance.

For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-and-kobelco-announce-trimble-ready-option-for-select-kobelco-excavator-models-300634256.html

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

