Trimble and Washington State University Establish Trimble Technology Lab at the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture

The aim is to enable the university's approach in producing "work-ready, day-one" graduates by providing access to and training in the tools they will ultimately use in the office and field upon graduation. Incorporating Trimble technology into the university's programs is integral to support its mission of producing and sharing practical knowledge through research and instruction for the betterment of society.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the School of Design and Construction and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering with hands-on experience with a wide breadth of Trimble solutions. The lab will expand the university's access and expertise in surveying and GIS, cost- and model-based estimating, construction sequencing, site logistics, building energy analysis, constructible Building Information Modeling (BIM) and much more. Opening the Trimble Technology Lab on campus and incorporating the technologies into WSU's curriculum and research will provide a physical representation of the university's already strong interdepartmental collaboration.

"The WSU and Trimble relationship is ideal—our mission and vision align by equipping next-generation professionals with innovative tools so they can make an impact in transforming the way the world works," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach, Trimble. "The opportunity is especially exciting because WSU has already been engaged collaboratively within our international Trimble Technology Lab network, allowing the university to exchange knowledge, projects and best practices, collectively accelerating the global impact on the wider construction industry."

"Partnering with Trimble will give WSU students a phenomenal opportunity to build their work-ready skills," said Mary Rezac, dean of Voiland College. "Through Trimble technology, they will gain state-of-the-art preparation for professional careers and leadership in engineering and design professions."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such the Trimble® XR10 Hololens with hardhat, laser scanning, robotic total stations and field tablets. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect® collaboration platform, WinEst, Vico Office Suite and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

To learn more and see the Trimble Technology Lab at WSU: https://youtu.be/nlgvNxAKnHE.

About Washington State University

Washington State University is a public research university committed to its land-grant mission to provide academics, research and service relevant to the 21st century. WSU inspires and challenges the next generation of problem solvers with faculty that encourage discovery and spark creativity among civic-minded students. As a leading federal research university, rated in the top 11% of research institutions nationally, WSU drives practical research and education into our communities to support and grow the state's economy. WSU has campuses in Pullman, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Everett, as well as online through the Global Campus, four research centers, and Extension services in all 39 counties. For more information: vcea.wsu.edu.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

