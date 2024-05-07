Trimble Announces 2024 B2W Customer Innovation Award Winners

Heavy civil contractors Bituminous Roadways, Gulf Operators and Sherwood Companies achieve ROI and performance improvements through their use of B2W Software

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced the winners of the 2024 B2W Customer Innovation Awards for North American heavy civil contractors. Bituminous Roadways, Gulf Operators and Sherwood Companies are recognized for their Return on Investment (ROI) results using individual B2W applications and the unified B2W platform.

A panel of B2W judges selects the Customer Innovation Awards program winners from applications submitted by contractors using B2W software for estimating, field tracking, scheduling and fleet maintenance. B2W launched the program in 2017 and 27 companies have been recognized to date.

Bituminous Roadways: Best ROI with the B2W Platform

"The B2W platform represents a strategic and transformative approach to project management and business operations," said Kim Scales, IS technology manager at Bituminous Roadways. The Minnesota-based asphalt paving and heavy construction company was recognized for its integration of B2W applications across its estimating and operations workflows. Bituminous added B2W Estimate and Track followed by the B2W Schedule, Inform and Maintain applications. The platform also creates a streamlined workflow between B2W and the Viewpoint® Spectrum® construction ERP solution from Trimble to eliminate the need for multiple data entries and redundant steps.

"B2W has delivered quantified benefits including operational efficiencies within workflows, streamlined transferring of data between workflows, and the automation and enhancement of data collection and reporting," Scales added.

Gulf Operators: Best ROI with a Single B2W Application

Replacing spreadsheets, text documents and handwritten notes with B2W Track enabled Gulf Operators to standardize and streamline field data capture and get more accurate data back to the office.

Michael Day, estimating manager at Gulf Operators, said, "Better, daily visibility of project performance versus targets helps supervisors make better decisions to solve issues and reduce cost" for the civil construction and aggregate supply company based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. "Being able to see and set performance targets and monitor performance against them also motivates project teams to beat them."

Sherwood Companies: Most Innovative Use of B2W Software

Sherwood Companies extended its adoption of B2W Track to a business unit that has highly specific reporting requirements — mandated by municipalities — for tracking maintenance on traffic systems. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sherwood provides a wide range of civil construction services throughout the Midwest.

Leveraging the versatility of B2W Track, the company was able to customize field logs and its reporting of data generated by those logs. "We can now cover all of the data of our previously outdated system, but with several key advantages," said Seth Belt, accounting business analyst at Sherwood Companies. "Users that previously had to log in one at a time in an actual office now complete field reports concurrently and remotely, saving several hours every week. B2W field reporting also eliminated double entry for labor hours, provided an easier way for management to review time and view field logs, and allowed us to know with confidence that we are capturing and billing all costs incurred by this business unit."

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

