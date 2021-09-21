Trimble Announces Chief Platform and Chief Technology Officers

As chief platform officer, Lin will lead Trimble's platform strategy to develop and deliver connected industry workflows for our core markets and cultivate a culture of world-class product management.

"We are excited to welcome Jennifer to the team," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "Her track record of success in cloud platform services, expertise in complex systems architecture and product management will accelerate the development of Trimble's platform strategy as we execute on our Connect and Scale 2025 strategy. It is our priority to continuously strengthen our connected industry platform capabilities to deliver superior solutions to our customers."

Lin previously worked at Google where she served as vice president of product and user experience focused on their cloud services platform roadmap and go-to-market strategy. Prior to Google, Lin was on the founding team and led product at Contrail Systems, a cloud automation startup acquired by Juniper Networks. At Cisco, Lin managed various product teams focused on wireless sensor networks, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility services, and security. Previously, she has led teams in technical, operational and strategic roles at Intel, Merck and Silicon Valley startups. Lin received a BSE from Princeton University and an MSE from Stanford University.

Poppy Crum – Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer, Crum will lead Trimble's technical vision and advance a culture of innovation.

"We are also excited to welcome Poppy to the team," said Painter. "Poppy's proven savvy in emerging technologies will be instrumental in advancing our innovation engine and research and development efforts for our next stage of growth. Innovation has been, and will continue to be, a cornerstone for Trimble. This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our innovation in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and mixed reality, and effectively bring new solutions to our customers and industry."

Crum joins Trimble from Dolby Laboratories where she served as chief scientist, leading data-driven innovation in technology development and strategy. She is also an adjunct professor at Stanford University focusing on technologies such as augmented and virtual reality in human computer interaction and learning. Prior to joining Dolby Laboratories, Crum was research faculty at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Crum also serves as a U.S. representative and vice-chair to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a board member of the Consumer Technology Association, and was a former member of the Defense Science Research Council (DSRC) of DARPA. Crum is a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society. She is the 2021 recipient of the Hedy Lamarr Award for Innovation in Entertainment Technology, a 2018 recipient of the Advanced Imaging Society's Distinguished Leadership Award, a 2017 recipient of the Consumer Technology Association's Technology and Standards Achievement Award, and has been named to Billboard Magazine's 100 most influential female executives in the music industry. Crum is an author connected to more than 37 patents. She is also a frequent speaker on topics related to the intersection of human experience, artificial intelligence, sensory data-science and immersive technologies. Crum received a BMus from University of Iowa, MA from McGill University and a PhD from UC Berkeley.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

