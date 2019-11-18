Trimble Announces New Chief Financial Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that David G. Barnes will be joining Trimble on December 2, 2019 and will serve as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective January 4, 2020.

Barnes served as CFO at MWH Global Inc., a global provider of engineering and construction services. Following the sale of MWH to Stantec Inc., Barnes assumed operational responsibility for Stantec's businesses outside North America. With more than a decade of experience at MWH and Stantec, he developed an intimate understanding of the emerging needs of engineering and construction firms and their end customers. Barnes also brings an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management, along with a deep appreciation for Trimble and its mission to transform the way the world works.

"We are excited to welcome David to Trimble as our new CFO," said Rob Painter, Trimble's incoming president and CEO. "David brings extensive financial, operational and strategic experience. This, combined with David's experience in effectively and efficiently scaling global businesses, will be a significant asset to Trimble as we enter our next phase of growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining Trimble," said Barnes. "The company is uniquely positioned to play a leadership role in the transformation of its end markets through digital technology. I look forward to contributing to Trimble's growth."

Barnes has more than 35 years of financial and strategic management experience. At MWH, Barnes served on the board of directors and had responsibility for Information Technology and Procurement in addition to his financial role. Prior to being CFO at MWH, Barnes held financial leadership positions at Western Union, Coors, and YUM Brands. He began his career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company. He received a BS in Applied Mathematics from Yale University and his MBA from the University of Chicago. Barnes also serves as a board member and chair of the Audit Committee of CSG Systems International.

