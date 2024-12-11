Trimble Announces the SketchUp 0-60 Challenge Winners

Competition fosters innovation in AI and technology development to solve common pain points and drive the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry forward

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced the winners of the SketchUp® 0-60 Challenge, an initiative created by Trimble SketchUp and Trimble Ventures to foster innovation and discover the next big idea that will transform how architects, designers and project managers work. The 0-60 Challenge invited entrepreneurs, early-stage startups and developers to leverage SketchUp to develop transformative technology solutions that solve common industry pain points.

Trimble announces the winners of the SketchUp 0-60 Challenge, a competition that fosters innovation in AI and technology development to solve common pain points and drive the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry forward.

Nine finalists selected from over 100 applicants were given an opportunity to collaborate with leading subject matter experts, innovators and technologists from within the global Trimble network to transform their ideas into reality. After a three-month development process, the finalists demoed their solutions for a live audience at 3D Basecamp at Dimensions, Trimble's annual user conference. To learn more, visit: https://3dbasecamp.sketchup.com/en/SketchUp-0-60-Challenge-2024 .

"The ideas and solutions that came to light through the SketchUp 0-60 Challenge are nothing short of transformative," said Christopher Cronin, VP & GM, architecture, design and education at Trimble SketchUp. "We created the challenge to stimulate creative problem solving, encourage collaboration and connection, and help turn ideas into solutions that will have a real-world impact on AEC workflows. Together with a talented third-party developer community, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible and seeing how the integration of AI unlocks new levels of efficiency, interoperability and creative exploration for the SketchUp community."

The SketchUp 0-60 Challenge Winners are:

First Place: ScaffPlan developed an extension that allows temporary works companies — builders of temporary structures required to enable the safe, efficient and permanent construction of a project — to create detailed drawings and documentation for scaffolding, formwork, propping and shoring projects in SketchUp. The solution solves the complex challenges temporary works companies face by optimizing material utilization and enabling precise delivery scheduling to reduce waste and delays. It also facilitates accurate on-site installation, compliance with stringent legal requirements, and thorough identification and mitigation of safety hazards.

Second Place: To streamline the design to construction documentation workflow between SketchUp and Revit®, Skema 's new integration addresses the need for greater interoperability between both solutions. The integration provides designers, developers, builders and owners a seamless way to leverage SketchUp's early design capabilities to develop Building Information Models (BIM) more quickly for project delivery. This process reduces data loss and minimizes the need to re-model, allowing users to work more efficiently and confidently.

Third Place: A plug-in from Spacely AI accelerates the process of creating high-quality renders of interiors by auto-populating 3D spaces with the appropriate entourage. The solution accelerates the time-consuming process of populating and rendering stylized 3D spaces, allowing interior designers to win more business, reduce costs and explore creativity.

Amazon Web Services "Scaled Thought" Award: Extracting precise data from designs and manually labeling components is tedious and error-prone, often leading to incomplete or inaccurate data. Scene Intelligence, a SketchUp plugin created by Loci , uses state-of-the-art AI models to classify components in SketchUp to IFC 4 standard at the click of a button. Scene Intelligence makes it easy to filter and view critical elements such as furniture and structural components, and generate an accurate bill of materials in minutes, not hours.

Judges selected the winners based on three product categories and against six different criteria to measure the efficacy of the proposals. First, second and third place winners received cash prizes and Loci will receive technical expertise in three complimentary workshops led by Solution Architects at Amazon Web Services.

The innovation doesn't end here — expect more from Trimble & SketchUp's ongoing collaborations with the winners. All features are available to download and try on the SketchUp Extension Warehouse today.

About Trimble AECO

Trimble is empowering stakeholders through planning, design, construction and the entire asset lifecycle. The company's innovative and connected ecosystem of solutions improves coordination and collaboration between teams, phases and processes. Automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling teams to deliver with confidence at every turn. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble