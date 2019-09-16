Trimble Blends Performance and Simplicity with New X7 3D Laser Scanning System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® X7 3D laser scanning system, enabling professionals of all scanning levels to quickly and easily capture precise 3D scanning data to produce high-quality deliverables.

Ideal for surveying, construction, industrial and forensic applications, the Trimble X7 3D laser scanner is an integrated solution with specialized field software, featuring:

Simple and streamlined workflows to provide automatic registration of point cloud data in the field with Trimble Registration Assist

Smart Trimble X-Drive technology to eliminate the need for annual calibration

Survey-grade self-leveling to ensure consistent data quality

Professional quality and sturdy IP55 rating backed by an industry leading two-year warranty

The compact and reliable laser scanner comes with a Microsoft® Windows®-based Trimble T10 ruggedized tablet for control and project visibility, along with a backpack and lightweight tripod for portability.

"The Trimble X7 delivers high-speed 3D laser scanning with intuitive workflows and unique technologies automating critical steps, which improves efficiency and productivity," said Gregory Lepere, marketing director, optical and imaging for Trimble Geospatial. "The X7 is a useful, everyday tool because it doesn't require scanning expertise to operate. It opens the door for more construction, surveying, industrial and forensics professionals to confidently capture and deliver scan data and realize a faster return on investment."

Trimble X7 for Surveying

For surveyors and geospatial professionals, the X7 provides fast and balanced performance in both indoor and outdoor environments and is ideal for industrial survey/tank calibration, civil infrastructure, general surveys, road intersection surveys, utilities, mining and historical documentation and renovation.

The Trimble X7 solution is fully integrated with the new Trimble Perspective software specifically designed for in-field control and complete registration. The combination enables scans and images to be captured, fully registered together, refined, controlled and exported to a variety of established data format for Trimble and non-Trimble software suites.

Trimble X7 for Building Design and Construction

For users in building design and construction, the X7 provides answers to the complex measurement problems of existing conditions and improves field productivity for a broad range of applications in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry projects, including concrete; mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP); and general contracting; as well as quality assurance validation in steel prefabrication.

The X7 solution is fully integrated with Trimble Field Link software to provide streamlined workflows specific to the building construction industry—from scanning to modeling to field layout. The solution also includes a first-of-its-kind laser pointer using scan data to improve communication between stakeholders and reduce rework.

Trimble X7 for Forensics

For law enforcement, tragic events can happen anywhere and anytime. The X7, developed with feedback from law enforcement, can perform in demanding conditions such as cold and rain, day or night. Ease of use from field setup to automatic registrations ensures that investigators remain focused on gathering the evidence and building solid cases. The X7, supported by Trimble Forensics Capture software, is a complete solution for Forensics investigators.

Availability

The Trimble X7 is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2020 through Trimble's authorized Distribution Networks. For more information about the X7, visit: Trimble Buildings and Geospatial.

